The best Acheron build in Honkai: Star Rail will allow you to use this Galaxy Ranger to deal massive damage and wipe out hordes of mods with ease. Seriously, she doesn’t even have to fight some enemies to defeat them, and that’s true power.

Recommended Videos

How to Use Acheron in Honkai: Star Rail

Acheron is a powerful Nihility character, which means that she specialises in debuffs. Not only that, she can keep hitting enemies the more debuffs they gain, making her a very potent ally to characters like Dr Ratio and Silver Wolf. While her normal attack damage is fine, the real power comes from using her skill and ultimate correctly.

Acheron’s skill allows her to apply an effect called Crimson Knot. As you do so, she gains a stack of Slashed Dream. Then, when you use her ultimate, it triggers more damage based on the number of Crimson Knots on an enemy, and then hits all enemies after that. She’s powerful, basically, and she also gains stacks of her abilities when her allies apply debuffs. Plus, her ultimate doesn’t use energy, but instead recharges whenever a certain number of debuffs have been applied.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail Critter Pick Guide to Creature Collecting and Nurturing

Best Relics for Acheron

If you want the best build for Acheron in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll want to use the Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters Relic set. This set boosts damage dealt, crit rate, and crit damage to debuffed enemies. It gives Acheron everything she needs, making it pointless to go for any other set.

For her Planar Ornaments you’ll likely want to go for Izumo Gensie and Takama Divine Realm set as it buffs her attack and crit rate as long as she’s on a team with another Nihility unit, which she should be. For stats, you want attack, then crit rate and crit damage, with the usual 1:2 ratio being the ideal.

Best Light Cones for Acheron

Acheron’s best Light Cone is her signature one, which is Along the Passing Shore. This Light Cone grants increased crit damage, applies debuffs, and helps her deal more damage. It’s literally built for her, so is ideal. However, you can also do a lot of good with In the Name of the World, which is Welt’s signature Light Cone, as it boosts damage to debuffed enemies.

In terms of four-star options, it’s worth looking at Good Night and Sleep Well, which also grants a big damage boost when dealing damage to a debuffed enemy. Acheron is all about debuffs, so it makes perfect sense that her Light Cone options should all lean into that.

And that’s everything you need to know to build Acheron to maximise her damage dealing capacity in Honkai: Star Rail.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more