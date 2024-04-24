Best AMR9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

With the test weapons removed from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play, competitive players must return to the normal pool. While the Rival-9 still reigns supreme in the SMG category following the test, some other weapons in the class are also worth using – one of which is the AMR9.

Best AMR9 Loadout in Ranked Play

The AMR9’s main weakness in MW3 is its damage range. The damage drop-off as you shoot at longer ranges is severe, especially when compared to the Rival-9. With this in mind, you want to ensure you’re keeping gunfights at close or mid-range, which the loadout below helps with.

Muzzle : Purifier Muzzle Brake S

: Purifier Muzzle Brake S Barrel : AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel

: AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel Stock : Wolfhound Carbine Stock

: Wolfhound Carbine Stock Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop/XRK Bowbreaker Grip

: DR-6 Handstop/XRK Bowbreaker Grip Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The AMR9 loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout begins with the Purifier Muzzle Brake S, which reduces horizontal recoil at the cost of bullet velocity and damage range. However, we can make those losses back up by using the AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel. The barrel also improves recoil control and stability but lowers mobility. Fortunately, the AMR9 has fairly strong mobility by default, so we can afford to lose some in exchange for better accuracy.

Speaking of accuracy, the Wolfhound Carbine Stock and Sakin ZX Grip both improve recoil control and stability further, making the AMR9 quite accurate. The last attachment on the loadout is where you can apply some variation. If you’re a more mobile SMG player, then I suggest the DR-6 Handstop. If you’re having trouble controlling the AMR9, though, then you should use the XRK Bowbreaker Grip.

I have also chosen not to run an optic with the loadout, even with the AMR9 possessing some clunky iron sights. You can choose to use one, but your gun won’t be nearly as accurate.

Best Class For the AMR9 in Ranked Play

Finally, you can equip the following class items that are recommended for an SMG in Ranked Play:

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Assault Gloves

: Assault Gloves Boots : Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers

: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System/Dead Silence

That wraps up the entire AMR9 loadout for MW3 Ranked Play. It won’t beat any assault rifles at longer ranges, but a Rival-9 user might be surprised at the AMR9 at close range.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

