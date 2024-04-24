AMR9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best AMR9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

A decent option for SMG players looking to make a change.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 06:36 pm

With the test weapons removed from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play, competitive players must return to the normal pool. While the Rival-9 still reigns supreme in the SMG category following the test, some other weapons in the class are also worth using – one of which is the AMR9.

Recommended Videos

Best AMR9 Loadout in Ranked Play

The AMR9’s main weakness in MW3 is its damage range. The damage drop-off as you shoot at longer ranges is severe, especially when compared to the Rival-9. With this in mind, you want to ensure you’re keeping gunfights at close or mid-range, which the loadout below helps with.

  • Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S
  • Barrel: AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel
  • Stock: Wolfhound Carbine Stock
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop/XRK Bowbreaker Grip
  • Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
The AMR9 loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout begins with the Purifier Muzzle Brake S, which reduces horizontal recoil at the cost of bullet velocity and damage range. However, we can make those losses back up by using the AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel. The barrel also improves recoil control and stability but lowers mobility. Fortunately, the AMR9 has fairly strong mobility by default, so we can afford to lose some in exchange for better accuracy.

Speaking of accuracy, the Wolfhound Carbine Stock and Sakin ZX Grip both improve recoil control and stability further, making the AMR9 quite accurate. The last attachment on the loadout is where you can apply some variation. If you’re a more mobile SMG player, then I suggest the DR-6 Handstop. If you’re having trouble controlling the AMR9, though, then you should use the XRK Bowbreaker Grip.

I have also chosen not to run an optic with the loadout, even with the AMR9 possessing some clunky iron sights. You can choose to use one, but your gun won’t be nearly as accurate.

Best Class For the AMR9 in Ranked Play

Finally, you can equip the following class items that are recommended for an SMG in Ranked Play:

Vest

  • Infantry Vest

Perks

  • Gloves: Assault Gloves
  • Boots: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers
  • Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

  • Trophy System/Dead Silence

That wraps up the entire AMR9 loadout for MW3 Ranked Play. It won’t beat any assault rifles at longer ranges, but a Rival-9 user might be surprised at the AMR9 at close range.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get the Medium Supply Crate Plans in Fallout 76
Medium Supply Crates on a shelf in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the Medium Supply Crate Plans in Fallout 76
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How To Get Fertile Ribbon in BitLife
A Baby emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo beneath it
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Get Fertile Ribbon in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to Get Kills with Alternate Ammo in MW3
MW3 Alternate Ammo Kills
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Kills with Alternate Ammo in MW3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get the Medium Supply Crate Plans in Fallout 76
Medium Supply Crates on a shelf in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the Medium Supply Crate Plans in Fallout 76
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How To Get Fertile Ribbon in BitLife
A Baby emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo beneath it
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Get Fertile Ribbon in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to Get Kills with Alternate Ammo in MW3
MW3 Alternate Ammo Kills
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Kills with Alternate Ammo in MW3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 24, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.