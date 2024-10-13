13 Best Anime For Wind Breaker Fans To Watch Now

In a world of eye-catching shonen animes, Wind Breaker stole the spotlight and captured the hearts of many. The encapsulating animation, comedy, and thrilling martial arts made it a fan favorite. If you want more, here are the best anime for Wind Breaker fans.

13 Anime Wind Breaker Fans Will Love

While we wait for our dearest Haruko-chan to return in Season 2 of Wind Breaker, we got together a list of 13 anime that contain elements of shonen, action, drama, and comedy that you’re sure to love.

What happens when the world is in danger and, for some reason, you are chosen to be the hero, even when you don’t want to be? Hiyuu Tasuma, a lazy and irresponsible delinquent, spends his final year in high school fighting rival schools and skipping class. All was peaceful when, suddenly, a supernatural event in Tokyo led to an Oni infestation. Now Hiyuu and his friends, equipped with other-worldly abilities, must band together to protect the city from the looming threats.

Let’s have a little shojo among all these shonen now, shall we?

Hinako Nakayama, raised in a state-run orphanage, is one day approached by a boy, Hikaru, who claims to be her twin brother. He reveals that they are the children of the powerful Onigashima, a yakuza family’s head, and asks her for a favor. Forced to switch places with her brother at Shishiku Academy, which is an all-boys school full of delinquents, Hinako must not only save her brother but also find romance and become the new school boss. Sounds easy, right?

Did someone order Demon and Delinquents? Your wish is my command.

Beelzebub features Tatsumi Oga who is known for vicious fighting skills. He encounters a man floating down a river and discovers a baby named Kaiser de Emerana Beelzebub IV, or “Baby Beel.” Much to his surprise, the baby is the son of the Demon Lord. Seeing the baby abandoned, he can’t help but take him under his wing. Oga swears to look after Beel in a world full of juvenile delinquents and demonic powers, so Oga and Hildegard, Beel’s demon maid, attempt to raise Baby Beel while facing countless challenges.

Looking for an anime that shows the dark side of people, where looks are what determine the quality of the treatment you get in social settings? Look no further.

Park Hyung Seok, a bullied high school student, faces harassment due to his obesity, causing him to seek a school transfer. But a mysterious event ends up with him waking up inside a new, tall, muscular, and handsome body while his original one remains asleep beside him. Using the handsome one for the day and the original for the night, he tries to live up to society’s standards.

Yoo Hobin is a young guy who is struggling to live his life because of relentless bullying and poor family circumstances. But after Jiksae’s fighting video goes viral on NewTube, Hobin earns 10 million won. Inspired by the money, Hobin decides to work with Jiksae to make additional fighting videos and push the limits of NewTube streaming. As he battles bullies, he must soon decide whether to soar to the top of the streaming world or risk facing a formidable opponent.

In the versatile world of anime where you find brave delinquents, meet Arajin, a coward who dreams of losing his virginity. But, there’s more to him than just that, and you’ll have to watch the anime before you badmouth our innocent Ara Ara.

Arajin Tomoshibi, a down-on-his-luck boy, returns to his hometown. After reconnecting with his childhood friend, he accidentally becomes involved in the town’s gang wars. To add to this, he somehow releases Senya, a long-incarcerated spirit who promises to help him lose his virginity.

It might sound like a generic comedy show, but Bucchigiri is much more than that. You’ll just have to watch to find out.

Packing a strong punch of martial arts, this anime follows our MC as he trains to surpass his father. Baki features intense fights and a focus on strength and rivalry, and the best of all is the exciting brawls between some of the strongest characters in the show.

Baki Hanma, a martial artist, wins an underground tournament to defeat his father, Yuujirou, the strongest man in the world. Just when he thinks he is close to his dream, Tokugawa Mitsunari, the tournament runner-up, warns Baki that five dangerous martial arts death row inmates have escaped confinement. The story then revolves around the war between Japanese martial artists and the underground world.

Adding a sprinkle of supernatural to martial arts and shonen, we have this anime, The God of High School — a high-energy series about a tournament showcasing various fighting styles and supernatural elements.

The “God of High School“ tournament is a competition for the greatest fighter among Korean high school students, involving martial arts, weapons, and methods. The tournament promises to be ruthless and unpredictable, which Mo-Ri, our protagonist and taekwondo expert, is down for. As the tournament progresses, secrets behind the event are exposed. Soon our fighters are about to discover what it means to become the God of High School.

If the satisfying fight sequences and exhilarating action of Wind Breaker got you hooked, then Kengan Ashura is a must-watch. It’s considered by many to be the peak of fighting anime, and it’s true.

Kengan Ashura is a martial arts-focused series that shows character-driven stories where fighters compete in underground matches and intense battles. The world is filled with action, violence, and martial arts, where powerful gladiators hired by businesses have been fighting since the Edo Period. And in all this, Ouma Tokita, our MC nicknamed “The Ashura,” is a fighter trying to prove himself as the strongest.

Bungou Stray Dogs features a group of detectives with supernatural abilities tackling various cases, blending action, humor, and character development.

Atsushi Nakajima, an 18-year-old orphan, is haunted by a mystical tiger. He is kicked out and left homeless. While starving, Atsushi saves Osamu Dazai, an eccentric suicide enthusiast and supernatural detective. As they solve the mystery of Atsushi’s haunting, Atsushi joins Dazai’s band of misfits in a supernatural world.

But just how far is our extremely cunning, handsome, and witty boy Dazai willing to go for his wish to be involved in a double suicide? Guess you’ll have to watch and find out. But be prepared, as Bungou Stray Dogs is a long watch with multiple seasons.

For the ones who are into gangs and underground criminal organizations, Banana Fish is a must-watch, gripping tale of gang wars in New York City.

Ash Lynx, a 17-year-old runaway from New York City, is raised by Dino Golzine, the godfather of the mafia. As the boss of his gang, Ash investigates the mysterious “Banana Fish” and encounters Japanese photographers Shunichi Ibe and Eiji Okumura. But his investigation is hindered when Skip and Eiji, who are now Ash’s friends, are kidnapped by none other than Dino’s men. Ash must find a way to rescue them and continue his investigation into Banana Fish, despite his past with the mafia.

Banana Fish features a lot of enticing action sequences and heavy drama, making it a perfect binge-watch after Wind Breaker.

Action, comedy, drama, and mystery — what else do you need? Set in Ikebukuro, Durarara!! follows Mikado Ryuugamine as he navigates a world filled with urban legends and powerful fighters, showcasing a diverse cast and thrilling action.

Black Rider, a headless figure riding a jet-black motorcycle, is an infamous legend in the Ikebukuro district of Tokyo. Mikado, a city explorer, moves to Tokyo and witnesses the Rider on his first day. And thus begins the journey.

Tokyo Revengers has everything you love about Wind Breaker: action, gangs, and rivalry. But, that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as it’s much more than that. Those who still haven’t watched Tokyo Revengers, grab a seat and be prepared for all-nighters as this anime takes you on a rollercoaster ride.

The story is about a boy, Takemichi Hanagaki, whose life turns upside down as he accidentally travels back in time after his ex-girlfriend, Hinata, is murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang. Realizing he has a chance to save her, he infiltrates the gang and climbs the ranks to rewrite the future.

From intense one-on-ones to all-out gang wars, this anime is full of action and brotherhood. Plus, it has a lot more seasons than Wind Breaker to keep you hooked.

And those are the best anime to watch now for Wind Breaker fans. Check them out!

