Of all the fighting manga/anime properties finding audiences worldwide, few can go blow-for-blow with Baki. Created by Keisuke Itagaki, the best-selling series and its anime adaptations introduced numerous formidable fighters to challenge protagonist Baki Hanma. Here are the ten strongest characters in Baki ranked.

Recommended Videos

10 Strongest Baki Characters, Ranked

10. Doppo Orochi

The head of the Shinshinkai Karate School, Doppo Orochi has diligently studied martial arts for over 50 years and mentored countless aspiring fighters over the years. Earning the nickname the God of War, Doppo meticulously studies his potential opponents before a conflict even arises, allowing him to develop effective strategies and dominate a battlefield through his tactical cunning. Determined to perfect his mastery over karate, Doppo endures constant rigorous training to hone his mind and body to become the ultimate fighting master.

Through his considerable strength and speed, Doppo is shown to easily break through stone and metal with his blows, undergoing thousands of exercises and trials daily to improve his body and technique. Because of his analytical approach to combat and impressive physical capabilities, Doppo was able to face Yujiro Hanma in battle with surprising proficiency given his normally overwhelming opponent. The art of karate personified, Doppo’s caring nature conceals how dangerous he can truly be.

9. Sea King Retsu

One of the strongest fighters to come out of China, Sea King Retsu dedicated his life to Chinese Kenpo before expanding his training to include other martial arts forms. Originally introduced as an antagonistic figure, Retsu eventually begins working with the main characters in Baki, even going as far as to befriend several of them during his time in the series. However, while normally a relatively reserved figure, Retsu’s overconfidence and reckless fighting style ultimately cost him his life.

An expert in hand-to-hand combat, Retsu is also adept with several weapons and isn’t above fighting dirty to achieve victory at any cost. In one of their early encounters, Retsu defeats Katsumi Orochi with a single punch and is able to unlock Baki’s own devil powers through their own encounters. However, Retsu eventually finds himself outmatched by Pickle and Musashi Miyamoto, resulting in his untimely death against the latter opponent.

8. Katsumi Orochi

The adopted son of Doppo, Katsumi Orochi has made a name for himself as one of the world’s strongest fighters and has surpassed his father in terms of sheer power. Initially a cocky and brash fighter, Katsumi learns the value of humility, patience, and strategy over the course of Baki as he encounters warriors that are much stronger and more adept than he is. Katsumi and Doppo regularly sparred with each other as part of their intense training, with Katsumi learning much of his father’s technique and strategy while developing his own.

Katsumi is arguably faster and stronger than Doppo, though he doesn’t quite yet have the experience and tactical outlook that his father is known for. Katsumi possesses a superhuman level of pain tolerance, able to stay lucid after enduring some of the most grievous injuries in the series, including the loss of his arm. Tapping into his speed and aligning his body perfectly, Katsumi is able to deliver the Mach Punch and Hitless Blow, attacks so strong and fast that they break the sound barrier, albeit while damaging Katsumi in the process.

Related: How Old Is Baki Hanma in Baki? Answered

7. Biscuit Oliva

The strongest man in the United States for much of Baki, Biscuit Oliva — slightly renamed Biscuit Oliver for the English-language dub — is a force to be reckoned with. Running a prison in Arizona as part of his role as a government assassin, Biscuit lives a life of relative luxury behind bars as a way for the government to keep him from going rogue. And despite his usual location, Biscuit still regularly exits prison to carry out tasks for the government, either to capture new prisoners for his jail or to kill targets on behalf of the government.

Biscuit is primarily known for his superhuman endurance, with the ability to shrug off gunfire, sword strikes, and artillery blasts without so much as flexing his muscles. Biscuit also has an incredibly high pain threshold and an accelerated healing factor, allowing him to recover from seemingly mortal wounds in a matter of hours or days. More than just endurance, Biscuit is a formidably strong fighter, able to easily kill most people with a punch while holding his own against Baki for an extended duel.

6. Jack Hanma

The older half-brother of Baki, Jack Hanma has sworn revenge against their father, Yujiro, for raping his mother, which resulted in his conception. Jack has dedicated his entire life to this goal, ravaging his body by constantly pushing himself beyond his physical limits and taking experimental steroids to augment his strength. After being bested in combat, Jack realized raw power wasn’t the way to achieve victory, leading him to refine his martial arts prowess.

Jack’s reliance on steroids, while significantly boosting his strength, makes him a more reckless and savage fighter, with much of Jack’s fighting style revolving around biting his opponents. Through his single-minded determination, Jack often continues fighting even after enduring grievous injuries, including broken limbs and slight disfigurement. Jack’s thirst for vengeance is both fuel for his strength and something of an Achilles’ heel, especially against more measured and powerful fighters.

5. Pickle

Image by Keisuke Itagaki/Netflix

The most primal character in Baki is Pickle, who, despite his innocuous name, is easily among the strongest characters in the entire series. Originally from the prehistoric era, Pickle was preserved in a saline rock formation for millions of years, earning him his nickname, before he was discovered and revived in modern times. As Pickle adapts to a world governed by technology and martial arts, he quickly proves that his prolonged stasis has not made him any less formidable.

Pickle has one of the most absurdly superhuman levels of endurance of anyone in Baki, surviving a direct hit by the meteor that placed him in stasis for epochs. As someone used to primitively navigating on all fours, Pickle has especially powerful limbs that he often relies on in combat, which allow him to arguably hold his own against Yujiro Hanma and Musashi Miyamoto. Pickle’s greatest weakness is his primitive mind and lack of training to hone his raw strength, but he is still not someone to be underestimated.

Related: How Tall Is Pickle In Baki? Answered

4. Musashi Miyamoto

Among the most formidable figures in Baki is a resurrected character from the distant past, Musashi Miyamoto. Musashi earned a reputation as the strongest samurai from the Japanese feudal era and is resurrected in modern times through a clone made from spinal tissue, with the clone bonded to Musashi’s soul through a supernatural ritual. As Musashi acclimates to the world four hundred centuries after his death, Musashi decides to reclaim his former glory by challenging this new society’s greatest fighters.

Musashi is an unrivaled swordsman, both in terms of skill and power, with his mastery of the blade able to cut even the skin of Baki and his father Yujiro. Even beyond the swordplay, Musashi is incredibly strong and fast, able to effortlessly slice through bullets with his superhuman reflexes and perception. Musashi was able to lift Yujiro with his bare hands, and, given the immense strength and power Yujiro has displayed, this remains one of Musashi’s greatest feats.

3. Sea King Kaku

Sea King Kaku is the master of Chinese martial arts and, despite his advanced age, is still one of the strongest characters in Baki, dedicating his life to Chinese fighting styles and philosophies for over a century. Kaku is one of the few characters who can stand against Yujiro, even sending the formidable fighter flying during one of their memorable showdowns. While appearing frail, Kaku has immense levels of endurance, withstanding punches from Yujiro without much visible damage, including blows while Yujiro’s demon form is active.

Where Kaku really shines is in his prodigious speed and decades of finely-honed combat strategy, which he uses to great effect. Kaku can sever limbs with his bare hands due to how fast and strong his blows are while retaining full mastery over his own body. Easily underestimated because of his physical appearance, Kaku is one of the deadliest figures alive and a genius martial artist.

2. Baki Hanma

Truly his father’s son, Baki has diligently trained himself to become the strongest and best martial artist on Earth ever since he was a teenager and is well on his way towards achieving this goal. A champion martial artist by the age of 15, Baki gains a reputation as the strongest boy on Earth by the age of 18 while vowing to one day beat his father Yujiro in single combat. Baki’s raw power and combat prowess significantly improved when he learned how to control his endorphins, not only boosting his strength and speed but also allowing him to subconsciously react to incoming attacks.

By the age of 13, Baki could fight against thoroughly lethal opponents for 12 hours straight and remain relatively unfazed, even as he was fighting while wearing weighted training gear. Blindingly fast and a natural martial arts prodigy, Baki defeated Pickle through his keen and quick tactics while enduring blows that could topple a large dinosaur. At the rate that Baki’s strength and skills have rapidly grown and improved over the course of the series, it is highly likely he will one day top this ranking.

1. Yujiro Hanma

Baki revolves around complicated family dynamics, and the primary antagonist of the entire series is Baki’s own father, Yujiro Hanma. Rightfully reputed as the strongest person on Earth, Yujiro single-handedly defeated the combined might of the American military when he was only a teenager. Like his son, Yujiro can significantly augment his abilities through a demonic face formed by the muscles on his back and has since mastered countless forms of martial arts.

Yujiro’s feats of superhuman strength, speed, and endurance include stopping an earthquake with a single punch, being able to easily run for hundreds of miles in a matter of hours, and withstanding a fall from the top of a skyscraper without enduring any visible damage. That said, Yujiro isn’t completely invulnerable to harm and has been subdued or hurt before, albeit under incredibly extraordinary circumstances. Capable of landing blows comparable to nuclear blasts, Yujiro is easily the strongest character introduced in Baki to date.

Baki Hanma is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy