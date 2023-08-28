Best Armored Core 6 Share IDs For PC

With Armored Core 6, the series is looking better than ever. It still has the core gameplay loop of completing missions to earn currency that you then use to buy parts and upgrade your mech. There are plenty of parts to unlock, and you can build some spectacular, powerful Armored Cores. One of the best features of the new game, however, is the detailed customization. Players can paint various parts of their machines and have a lot of flexibility in doing so. On top of this, you can create your own custom decals. Naturally, this level of customization has resulted in some incredibly creative Armored Cores flying around! Let’s take a look at some of the best mech designs in Armored Core 6 thus far and their PC share IDs.

Five of the Most Creative AC6 Designs and Their Share IDs (PC)

It’s a shame that there is no cross-platform sharing for designs at this stage. For now, you can only use Armored Core 6 share IDs created on the same platform that you’re playing on, but hopefully FromSoftware will find a way around this in the future. Likewise, there is no in-game browser to see other people’s creations, so you’ll have to scour the internet to find them. Thankfully for you, I’ve done the legwork, so here are the five most creative designs I’ve come across so far:

5 – Mr. Krabs

By Reddit user eattoes200 – TS533N4YHV46 (PC)

“Squidward where are you?! Shield me with your forehead!” This design based on Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob Squarepants is honestly brilliant. He’s not any easy character to recreate in Armored Core 6 as a mech, yet here we are! Use the code above if you want to go on an in-game rampage as Mr. Krabs.

4 – Hello Kitty Kawaii Crisis Suit

By Reddit user TeaOutrageous8662 – C71PPQTNJCNF (PC)

Dress your Armored Core up in pink with this Hello Kitty design. Your enemies won’t even have a chance to double take; they’ll just hear an UwU before you turn them into scrap. This build is functional as well as stylish, with the creator noting they’ve used to it take down tough bosses.

3 – BMO

By Reddit user Jarshy – 4214LH2E4NWL (PC)

BMO from Adventure Time just got a whole lot bigger and buffer with this design! It’s funny, well designed, and fits better in Armored Core 6 than it has any right to.

2 – Link

By Reddit user Smashifly – B1XMX39V6K4M (PC)

This is a pretty badass design inspired by Link from The Legend of Zelda series. If you’ve ever wanted to dominate as mecha Link, now you can!

1 – Wall-E

By Reddit user ItsMeDimo – QQHVAVT09U4F (PC)

This Wall-E is insanely good. The little Pixar robot has really been captured in the design. He’s now ready for some heavy duty cleaning around Rubicon! If you have the parts you should give this one a try.

Those are the top five designs I’ve come across so far for Armored Core 6 on PC. There is already so much creativity with the design system and I’m looking forward to seeing what else the AC6 community can come up with! And whether you’re looking for more fun details or more serious assistance with the game, make sure to look through our full range of coverage.