Best Ash Prime build in Warframe

Ash is one of the OG Frames in Warframe and has had varying levels of usefulness over the years. Originally just a good survival style Frame, Ash Prime has recently found itself in a position where it can be an incredibly powerful damage dealer, capable of taking on all content. This is a big change for Ash Prime and if you happen to have it laying around in Warframe, I would highly encourage you to give this build a try.

Best Build for Ash Prime in Warframe – Exalted Bladestorm

Weapon

First of all, the weapon is actually the most important part of the Ash Prime build rather than the Frame. That’s because we want to scale the damage for Ash Prime’s Bladestorm ability to turn this Frame into a damage dealing monster. The best weapon to choose for this is the Innodem if you have access to it; if not, you’ll want to use whichever Dagger you have that has the highest base damage. For me, this was the Karyst, which is a good alternative if you’re not a high enough rank for the Innodem. It still has high base damage and is very easy to craft; you can buy the blueprint for credits from the in-game store.

The best melee mods to use in your Dagger to boost Bladestorm DPS with Ash are as follows:

Pointed Wind Stance

Fever Strike

Condition Overload

Shocking Touch

Covert Lethality

Quickening

Pressure Point

If you have primed versions of any of these mods and the capacity, you can swap them in for even stronger performance. This setup allows us to scale the damage and speed of Bladestorm a ton, to the point where you will be able to highlight big groups of enemies and very quickly one shot them one after the other.

Frame

The Frame build isn’t nearly as important as the weapon build for the Ash Prime Exalted Bladestorm build in Warframe, but optimizing for range, duration, and energy helps it to play even more smoothly.

The best mods to use in your Ash Prime Frame are as follows:

Energy Siphon Aura

Continuity

Overextended

Narrow Minded

Streamline

Rage

Equilibrium

Flow

These mods will give Bladestorm’s targeting scan a huge range to mark targets with and allow it to be active for quite a long duration. You’ll also pretty much never run out of energy using these mods, which makes the build really nice to use. Arcanes aren’t important, so you can use which ever you have available that you like.

Overall, this build brings Ash Prime some very solid damage output and makes it a much more relevant choice for content compared to older builds that focused more on its survivability aspects. Don’t get me wrong though! With this build you’ll still be able to keep up your invisibility practically the entire time while you assassinate everything with Bladestorm, so the survivability is still excellent. You just also now have a ton of damage to go along with it!

That covers the best build for Ash Prime in Warframe. If you’re looking to break out Ash Prime again and want a sweet Bladestorm-focused build, give this one a try and see what you think! And if you’re looking for more pointers to getting started or building out other Frames, why not look through our other coverage of the game.