The best Boothill build in Honkai: Star Rail will have you yeehawing your way through galactic combat like you’re a cybernetically enhanced cowboy. That’s because that’s basically what Boothill is, at least on the surface. Let’s get into it.

Best Boothill Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Boothill is a Physical DPS unit that follows the path of the Hunt. He excels in single-target damage and is also the first DPS character that can force Physical weakness on an enemy, making him frankly absurd in basically every battle. To use Boothill effectively, you want to activate his skill to enter the Standoff state with an enemy, which upgrades his basic attack and means that he and the targeted enemy will deal more damage to each other.

You’ll also want to make the most of his ultimate, because that’s what allows him to inflict Physical weakness, while also dealing a big chunk of damage and slowing the enemy down. He’s a beast, and all you really need to do is focus on getting his speed as high as possible, buffing him, and keeping him alive. Manage that, and you’ll sail through a lot of the hardest battles.

Best Relics for Boothill

Boothill loves break effect, which means there are a couple of options here. The weaker choice is combining the two-piece Thief of Shooting Meteor and two-piece Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations, because both of these grant extra break effect. This is good if you happen to have some incredible pieces in those sets, but generally speaking, you’ll want to go all-in on Thief of Shooting Meteor.

The reason for this is that the four-piece bonus increases break effect again and also allows you to regenerate energy whenever the user inflicts weakness break on an enemy. It’s free energy, basically. A lot of us will have good pieces of the Thief of Shooting Meteor set lying around because every boss drops them. Stat-wise, you’ll want to go for speed on your feet, and then crit damage or crit rate on your body.

For the Planar Ornament set, you’ll want Talia: Kingdom of Banditry, which grants another huge break effect buff as long as the wearer has at least 145 speed. That’s your target for any Boothill build in Honkai: Star Rail, not just for this set, but because the more he can act the better he is. For stats here, you’ll want to go for physical damage boost on the sphere and break effect on the link rope.

For substats, you’ll want at least a 60% crit rate, as much crit damage as you can manage, and then a lot of break effect, speed, and attack stats. All of these should combine to allow your Boothill to prove that he was made for walking, and that’s just what he’ll do.

Best Weapons for Boothill

Boothill’s signature Light Cone is called Sailing Towards a Second Life. It boosts his break effect, allows him to ignore a bit of enemy defense, and boosts his speed as long as his break effect is high enough. It’s quite literally made for the futuristic cowboy, so make sure you grab this one if you can. If you can’t get your hands on it though, fear not. There are other options.

If you grab Cruising in the Stellar Sea from Herta’s Store, you’ll find yourself with a great alternative. This Light Cone boosts crit rate, then boosts crit rate even more against enemies with low health. On top of that, it also boosts attack for two turns whenever the user kills an enemy. Given that Boothill should be tearing through enemies like a toddler tears through their parent’s presents at Christmas, this effect should have near 100% uptime.

If you want a good four-star option, we recommend Swordplay. This Light Cone boosts damage every time the user hits the same target. It’s definitely best against bosses, but Boothill is strong enough that he should shred through less powerful enemies in a single turn anyway. He’s a pretty flexible character when it comes to Light Cones, and that’s always a good thing in a game where every new weapon will probably cost you money.

