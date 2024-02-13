Best BP50 Loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The BP50 is a fantastic weapon, but is it possible to make it even better? Here is the best loadout for the BP50 rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The Best BP50 Loadout in MW3

Diehard Call of Duty fans will likely recall the BP50 appearing in earlier entries under a different name. Previously called the F2000, this assault rifle is a powerhouse when it comes to speed and mobility, boasting a staggering rate of fire that empties magazines faster than you’d expect. With that in mind, it’s important to build your BP50 with attachments that compensate for the recoil resulting from its firing rate and ensure you’re not dropping mags every two seconds.

Bear in mind that this is a personal recommendation, so your mileage may vary; swap out whatever attachments you think aren’t quite your style if you please.

Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip – The BP50 is accurate despite its fire rate, but I found that, when aiming at a moving target (as you’re likely to be doing in Modern Warfare 3), you need to taper it a touch. The Bruen Bastion Angled Grip provides improved control over spread without sacrificing mobility.

– The BP50 is accurate despite its fire rate, but I found that, when aiming at a moving target (as you’re likely to be doing in Modern Warfare 3), you need to taper it a touch. The Bruen Bastion Angled Grip provides improved control over spread without sacrificing mobility. Muzzle: STER45 Skyfury Compensator – You’ll no doubt see plenty of people telling you that a suppressor is the way to go for the BP50. While they may be right, I prefer something a little chunkier. The Skyfury Compensator is excellent at reducing recoil and though you have to deal with the consequences of going loud, stealth likely isn’t your priority if you’re using the BP50 as a primary. Better to be noisy and accurate!

– You’ll no doubt see plenty of people telling you that a suppressor is the way to go for the BP50. While they may be right, I prefer something a little chunkier. The Skyfury Compensator is excellent at reducing recoil and though you have to deal with the consequences of going loud, stealth likely isn’t your priority if you’re using the BP50 as a primary. Better to be noisy and accurate! Rear Grip: TRST-IV Grip Tape – Given how quickly the BP50 slings bullets, you’ll want to make sure they (mostly) all hit the target. The TRST-IV Grip Tape helps ensure that if you’re hit during a firefight, the flinch won’t be severe enough to result in a wide miss. That’s essential, especially given the weapon’s occasionally lackluster damage at longer ranges.

– Given how quickly the BP50 slings bullets, you’ll want to make sure they (mostly) all hit the target. The TRST-IV Grip Tape helps ensure that if you’re hit during a firefight, the flinch won’t be severe enough to result in a wide miss. That’s essential, especially given the weapon’s occasionally lackluster damage at longer ranges. Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel – As mentioned above, the BP50’s bullet velocity and damage at range could be better. Hence why the Lore-9 Heavy Barrel should be equipped. It boosts both of those qualities, making the rifle better suited for more combat environments.

– As mentioned above, the BP50’s bullet velocity and damage at range could be better. Hence why the Lore-9 Heavy Barrel should be equipped. It boosts both of those qualities, making the rifle better suited for more combat environments. Magazine: 45-Round Magazine – I doubt there’s a single player who thinks the 45-Round Magazine isn’t the best option for the BP50. A high fire rate is excellent, but if you need to reload every other second, you’re vulnerable for long stretches of time. This mag ensures you won’t be left hanging as frequently and doesn’t sacrifice much in the way of mobility or accuracy.

And that’s the best BP50 loadout for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.