Best BP50 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

Since the BP50 was originally released in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), players have been asking for the weapon to be usable in Ranked Play. If you’re planning to use the BP50 in the MW3 Ranked Play weapon test, here’s the best loadout for it.

Best BP50 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play

The BP50 is a terrific weapon to use at both close and long range, with it being the most effective at mid-range. However, its recoil can be a bit jumpy, so I’ve decided to give it extra accuracy with my loadout to make those long-range gunfights easier to manage.

Muzzle : L4R Flash Hider

: L4R Flash Hider Barrel : Lore-9 Heavy Barrel

: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Stock : MOAT-40 Stock

: MOAT-40 Stock Rear Grip: TRST-IV Grip Tape

The BP50 loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

This is one of the more accurate loadouts you can make with the BP50. If you want even more accuracy, though, I suggest taking off the MK. 3 Reflector optic and using an underbarrel, such as the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop. You could also go the other way and use an underbarrel to increase mobility. The BP50 has nice iron sights, but it might be difficult to win gunfights at long-range using them.

The rest of the loadout is fairly standard, with the L4R Flash Hider and TRST-IV Grip Tape offering terrific recoil control, while the Lore-9 Heavy Barrel increases bullet velocity and damage range. Finally, the MOAT-40 Stock boosts accuracy as well as mobility, giving you the best of both worlds.

Best Class for the BP50 in MW3 Ranked Play

Once you have your attachments all set, you can move on to equipping the rest of your class for the BP50, which includes the perks, vest, equipment, and Field Upgrade:

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Quick-Grip Gloves/Marksman Gloves

: Quick-Grip Gloves/Marksman Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

After everything has been equipped to your loadout, you’re ready to take your BP50 into MW3 Ranked Play.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

