Best BP50 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

Since the BP50 was originally released in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), players have been asking for the weapon to be usable in Ranked Play. If you’re planning to use the BP50 in the MW3 Ranked Play weapon test, here’s the best loadout for it.
Best BP50 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play
The BP50 is a terrific weapon to use at both close and long range, with it being the most effective at mid-range. However, its recoil can be a bit jumpy, so I’ve decided to give it extra accuracy with my loadout to make those long-range gunfights easier to manage.
- Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider
- Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel
- Optic: MK. 3 Reflector
- Stock: MOAT-40 Stock
- Rear Grip: TRST-IV Grip Tape
This is one of the more accurate loadouts you can make with the BP50. If you want even more accuracy, though, I suggest taking off the MK. 3 Reflector optic and using an underbarrel, such as the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop. You could also go the other way and use an underbarrel to increase mobility. The BP50 has nice iron sights, but it might be difficult to win gunfights at long-range using them.
The rest of the loadout is fairly standard, with the L4R Flash Hider and TRST-IV Grip Tape offering terrific recoil control, while the Lore-9 Heavy Barrel increases bullet velocity and damage range. Finally, the MOAT-40 Stock boosts accuracy as well as mobility, giving you the best of both worlds.
Related: When Does MW3 Season 3 Reloaded Start?
Best Class for the BP50 in MW3 Ranked Play
Once you have your attachments all set, you can move on to equipping the rest of your class for the BP50, which includes the perks, vest, equipment, and Field Upgrade:
Vest
- Infantry Vest
Perks
- Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves/Marksman Gloves
- Boots: Covert Sneakers
- Gear: EOD Padding
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade
Field Upgrade
- Trophy System
After everything has been equipped to your loadout, you’re ready to take your BP50 into MW3 Ranked Play.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.