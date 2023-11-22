Briar is a super powerful Jungler in League of Legends (LoL) and, in the current 13.22 patch, has up to a 62% win rate. In this build guide, we’ll be breaking down the best Briar Jungle build in LoL.

Best Briar Jungle Build in League of Legends (LoL)

Briar is in a great place in the current meta in League of Legends. She is a strong physical damage dealing Champion who specializes in high mobility and crowd control. This makes her perfect for the Jungle role, as she’s able to get really good engagements into lanes for ganks.

Best Briar Jungle Summoner Spells and Runes in LoL

For Summoner Spells, we’re taking the classic Jungle setup of Flash and Smite. Flash can be invaluable in catching out enemies when ganking. Smite is crucial in clearing the Jungle camps early on and for helping secure Dragon and Barron kills later in the game.

For Runes you’ll want to take the following setup:

Primary Runes – Domination

Hail of Blades

Sudden Impact

Eyeball Collection

Treasure Hunter

Secondary Runes – Inspiration

Magical Footwear

Cosmic Insight

Offense

Flex

Defense

These ruins are focused on really amping up Briar’s Attack Speed, Damage Penetration, and Attack Damage. It also provides some good extra survivability and gold, which is really helpful to have as a Jungler.

Related: Best Miss Fortune Jazz Team Comp in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

Best Briar Item Build in LoL

Here are the items in build order that you’ll want to turn your Briar into an absolute monster:

Starting Item – Sorchclaw Pup . When fully grown, this companion periodically imbues your attacks with an effect that slows and damages enemies. It helps you hunt down foes!

. When fully grown, this companion periodically imbues your attacks with an effect that slows and damages enemies. It helps you hunt down foes! Mythic Item – Youmuu’s Ghostblade. This is really the secret sauce of this Briar build. A lot of players use Stridebreaker, but Youmuu’s is actually far better for Briar. You essentially have a high uptime Ghost that you can pop for a big boost in your lane ganking capabilities. Champions will really struggle to get away from you, and they’ll have to burn Flash’s left and right. It also provides a really good amount of Attack Damage, Lethality, and Ability Haste, which is perfect for Briar.

This is really the secret sauce of this Briar build. A lot of players use Stridebreaker, but Youmuu’s is actually far better for Briar. You essentially have a high uptime Ghost that you can pop for a big boost in your lane ganking capabilities. Champions will really struggle to get away from you, and they’ll have to burn Flash’s left and right. It also provides a really good amount of Attack Damage, Lethality, and Ability Haste, which is perfect for Briar. Boots – Mercury’s Treads. Being slowed down or locked up is very harmful as Briar, and these boots help players minimize those effects as much as possible.

Being slowed down or locked up is very harmful as Briar, and these boots help players minimize those effects as much as possible. Core Item – The Collector. This weapon grants a huge 20% critical strike chance and also allows players to execute enemy Champions at 5% or lower HP instantly. No one is escaping Briar with a sliver of health with this weapon!

This weapon grants a huge 20% critical strike chance and also allows players to execute enemy Champions at 5% or lower HP instantly. No one is escaping Briar with a sliver of health with this weapon! Fourth Item – Prowler’s Claw. Alongside a healthy dose of more Attack Damage, Lethality, and Ability Haste, you get a really awesome bonus effect. When leaping in with Briar’s Headrush ability, Prowler’s Claw will empower you to deal extra physical damage and slow the target as well.

Alongside a healthy dose of more Attack Damage, Lethality, and Ability Haste, you get a really awesome bonus effect. When leaping in with Briar’s Headrush ability, Prowler’s Claw will empower you to deal extra physical damage and slow the target as well. Fifth Item – Edge of Night. This is a fantastic item that stacks more of those offensive stats that Briar loves, plus a bit of extra Health as well. The effect it triggers can block the next enemy ability, which can often void an enemy’s combo on you.

This is a fantastic item that stacks more of those offensive stats that Briar loves, plus a bit of extra Health as well. The effect it triggers can block the next enemy ability, which can often void an enemy’s combo on you. Final Item – Guardian Angel. Briar isn’t the most tanky and can go down when focused on, but usually not without getting a couple of kills first. With the GA, she’ll be a nightmare to deal with because, when the effect is active, she’ll pop right back up for another scrap.

That’s how you best build out your items on Briar. You’ll be surprised at just how incredibly effective she is at running down enemy Champions and pumping out the damage with these items.

Skill Priority and Matchups

In terms of skills, you want to prioritize Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack (W), then Head Rush (Q), then Chilling Scream (E). Level up her Ultimate skill, Certain Death (R), whenever it’s available. This will give you the best value for your level in terms of mobility and damage.

For matchups, you’ll want to be cautious if you see the opposing team lock in Champions like Karthus, Gragas, Kha’Zix, and Rell. While it’s entirely possible to still beat these Champions, they do tend to cause Briar the most grief. Banning Karthus when playing Briar is the priority, as she only wins 44% of matches against him.

That covers the best Jungle build for Briar in League of Legends as of patch 13.22. She’s a top-tier Jungler, and with this build, it really is hard not to have an amazing game with her.