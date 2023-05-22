Best Chaotic Creations in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

Who needs the Master Sword when you can build an elaborate, enemy-annihilating war engine? That’s the philosophy behind some of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s constructions, at least. Others exist just to be wonderfully, stupidly ridiculous. Either way, I have to tip my hat to some of the fantastic Ultrahand machines that TotK players have brought into existence. That’s why I’ve rounded up some of the best chaotic constructions in Tears of the Kingdom.

A List of the Best Wild Tears of the Kingdom Creations People Have Constructed

Some of these Tears of the Kingdom machines have a genuine function, annihilating enemies in a frightening display of firepower. But that doesn’t make the sillier ones any less awesome, considering the effort that has been put into them.

What’s especially impressive is that since TotK doesn’t hold your hand, the things you build aren’t guaranteed to work. I thought I was on safe ground when I built a propeller boat, but my first effort was so poorly-weighted it plunged me into the water.

So, here’s a list of 10 fantastic, ridiculous Tears of the Kingdom creations that have to be seen to be believed:

Dropship Drone (Credit: Max Blumenthal)

GameSpot’s Max Blumenthal calls his creation the Dropship Drone which is absolutely underselling it. It puts me in mind of The Terminator’s Hunter Killer (Hyrule Killer?) and, while you can pilot it, you can also leap off and watch it independently rain fire on anything below. And if you want to build your own, there’s this helpful video.

Alright this game is confirmed insane. v2.0 of my ground+air dropship attack drone works so much better, watch the ground drone infiltrate inside the camp and both machines work together, what the hell?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LgnZBHNaZo — Max Blumenthal (@RinHara5aki) May 18, 2023

Fully Enclosed APC (Credit: TheSearchForMars)

As impressive as a lot of user-crafted machines are, some tend to leave Link vulnerable. Not so this APC which, aside from being a nightmare for your average Bokoblin, keeps Link safe. Just Ascend to board it and Hyrule’s quietest hero is (relatively) safe from harm.

Dancing Robot (Credit: Rvdyss)

This dancing robot is both hugely striking and absolutely useless, swaying away in the depths of some Zonai shrine. It’s been compared to the infamous inflatable arm-flailing tube men though, to us, it puts us in mind of something else entirely.

Zonai Battlemech (Credit: InnoAesthetics)

There’s no shortage of TotK mechs, but I love how this absolutely nails the Mechwarrior/Battlemech look. It’s stylish, lethal, and stompy(ish) all in one neat, Ultrahand-assisted package.

General Grievous’ Wheel Bike (Credit: @Liz_Caingcoy)

3D animator Liz has crafted this wooden version of General Grievous’ wheel bike. It’s a little bigger than the vehicle featured in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, and that only makes it scarier. Imagine just minding your own business then looking up to see this rumbling across the landscape.

[ TotK ] Design iterations on BIG WHEEL pic.twitter.com/RscdeE1b4e — Liz (@Liz_Caingcoy) May 14, 2023

Ice Stairs (Credit: @DeanDobbs)

This isn’t your typical murder machine but it’s such a brilliant, shrine-negating creation I had to include. Link uses his water-freezing weapon on the shrine’s water, then builds a staircase out of the pieces. Given how many shrines feature some kind of pool, I can see this working again and again.

Game Designer: I spent 2 weeks designing a puzzle. Me: Stairs. Made of ice. pic.twitter.com/61mTlQEhf2 — Dean Dobbs 🫧 (@DeanDobbs) May 20, 2023

Spinning Top of Death (Credit: ThePocketWatchKiller)

“Ganondorf would like to speak to you regarding your recent war crimes,” one Reddit user says and having seen this in action we can’t exactly disagree. This is both beautiful and utterly, utterly horrifying: a wheel of burning mayhem that wreaths an entire enemy camp in flame.

Slapstick Slaughter (Credit: @satougashi020)

Plenty of players are making elaborate scorch-the-earth death machines. But this effort is a little more Looney Tunes and I love it. It may only end in the demise of a single foe but watching this in action you know it was absolutely worth the effort.

Mobile Fish Fryer (Credit: Tcgirl8)

Tears of the Kingdom, unlike some other Zelda games, doesn’t give you a fishing rod. So if you want to catch fish you have to go a little more hands-on. Unless, that is, you craft a boat that, with a shock-emitter at the front, electrocutes fish as you sail.

Death Snake (Credit: twolf201)

What better way to wind up this list than with a truly chaotic creation? The appropriately named DEATH SNAKE, like the Spinning Top of Death, spews flame but it also throws laser beams into the mix. It’s so destructive that this Link ends up being zapped by the machine they created.

Those, then, are the best chaotic creations in Tears of the Kingdom, though players are birthing new oddities every day. And if you need help with TotK, check out our extensive range of Tears of the Kingdom guides.