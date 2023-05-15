Can You Build Mechs in Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom encourages you to get building, with shrines that test your construction abilities. But just how far can you take things? If you’ve a fan of big stomping robots, you’re probably wondering if you can build mechs in Tears of the Kingdom, so here’s the answer.

Examples of How You Can Build Mechs in Tears of the Kingdom (with Effort)

You can build driveable mechs in Tears of the Kingdom, though don’t count on it being easy. I have to tip my hat to TikTok creator SoulBanana for crafting some absolute monsters. They’ve built two, a towering Gundam-style robot and a flying Macross mech. They make extensive use of multiple Zonai parts and must have taken an age to make.

The first one doesn’t just roam around, though, as it’s also well armed enough to take on enemies. We can’t imagine what those monsters are thinking, with something that big bearing down on them. It proves that the more time you’re willing to put into Tears of the Kingdom’s building system, the more of a game changer it becomes.

But are these really mechs? You could argue that these aren’t technically mechs, because the one thing they don’t do is walk. The Macross mech flies, and the Gundam-style mech rolls on a pair of wheels. Its arms move, but the one thing it isn’t doing is stomping about.

It’s very much open to debate, though it’s impressive that SoulBanana and others have managed this much. I’ve scratched my head, and I can’t think of any way to create functioning legs. Even if I were to attach rocket jets to the rear of the legs, it wouldn’t really be walking.

So you can build mechs in Tears of the Kingdom, but it’s debatable whether they’re really mechs or not. If you do want to start building with Zonai technology, check out our guide to using device dispensers.