Best Characters for Duran Dynasty of Running Wolves Set in Honkai: Star Rail

One of the two new Planar Ornament sets in Honkai: Star Rail is Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves. Here are the best characters for using the Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves set effectively in Honkai: Star Rail.

Duran Dynasty of Running Wolves Planar Ornament Set Effects in Honkai: Star Rail Explained

With a stacking effect similar to other sets we’ve seen recently, like Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation, this set starts out weak but ramps up as turns pass. However, the Duran Dynasty of Running Wolves set requires specific teams to work properly, as the wearer themselves cannot stack it. This kills some of its versatility, leading to other options being more attractive in the long run. However, certain characters still find use with it, if their whole playstyle revolves around being paired with follow-up attackers.

Here’s precisely what the Duran Dynasty of Running Wolves set does:

Set Pieces Effect Description 2-pc When allies use follow-up attacks, the wearer gains 1 stack of Merit, stacking up to 5 times. Each stack of Merit increases the DMG dealt by the wearer’s follow-up attacks by 5%. When there are 5 stacks, additionally increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 25%.

The Best Characters for Duran Dynasty of Running Wolves in Honkai: Star Rail

We have a few options for this set, and each of the units listed below can get a lot of use out of it, given the right conditions. Here are your best options for Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves.

1. Topaz

As the prime Sub-DPS for every other follow-up attacker, there’s no better holder for this set than Topaz herself. She can easily stack this set when paired with other follow-up users, which are always her best teams, which makes this set a perfect fit for her in all situations. Unless you already have good enough Salsotto pieces for her, of course.

2. Dr. Ratio

The prime follow-up character in the game is, obviously, a great option for this set too. Topaz is one of his best teammates, and she alone can stack his set in about 1.5 cycles. If you also have Aventurine, this is even faster. They do form one of the best teams in the game, though, so they’re worth the investment if you’re looking for an upgrade for your Ratio.

3. Clara

Clara follows the same logic, as she can both stack her allies’ Duran sets and get stacks as they also attack. Topaz is, as always, a great choice for follow-up characters such as Clara, so pair the two together whenever you can. She can stack her allies very quickly, depending on the fight.

4. Aventurine

Aventurine also benefits from having other follow-up users in his team (which often includes Topaz and/or Ratio). However, he’s a bit more flexible in his teams, so he might often find himself in a non-follow-up team, making this set useless in these situations. Duran is perfect for him if you lock him to Topaz and Ratio teams and want to squeeze out some extra damage. Unfortunately, this set won’t do anything for his defensive traits at all.

Honorable Mentions for the Duran Dynasty of Running Wolves Set in Honkai: Star Rail

Any other follow-up character could, theoretically, use this set to a great degree. Himeko and Herta are prime examples, especially when used together in Pure Fiction. However, they often have better options, especially since they’re both characters you’ve already geared up a long time ago. Jing Yuan is rarely paired with follow-up attackers, but the Duran Dynasty of Running Wolves set is a viable option for him if you bring Topaz.

Again, this works for any follow-up user, as long as you have the right characters to bring with them. Said characters could also be using the very same set, but there are often better options, especially for follow-up users who always get something new in each patch.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

