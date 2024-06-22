Best Characters for Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Set in Honkai: Star Rail

The Divergent Universe in Honkai: Star Rail brought us some new equipment with the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Planar Ornament set, a new two-piece combo with a new unique effect. Here are the best characters for that set.

Honkai: Star Rail’s Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Set Effects Explained

Set Pieces Effect Description 2-pc Increases the wearer’s SPD by 6%. When the wearer hits an enemy that has Fire Weakness, the wearer’s Break Effect increases by 40%, lasting for 1 turn(s).

Another Break Effect-focused set to accommodate for the playstyle in Honkai: Star Rail, Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern gives the equipped character some utility and a lot of their preferred stat, even if it comes with a weakness restriction. There’s a very obvious contender to use this set on, but others can also make good use of it in certain situations. But most of the time, Break Effect characters will be the best holders for this set.

Bringing Silver Wolf can theoretically make the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern set useful for the whole cast, but Break Effect is still a relatively new archetype with few characters that use it to a good extent. Some characters could build it in the past (Sushang, Luka), but these builds weren’t as viable until Penacony arrived. In other words, until we get more BE-centered characters, you’ll probably not be using this set on anyone other than the characters mentioned here.

The Best Characters for the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Set in Honkai: Star Rail

While the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern set in Honkai: Stair Rail requires a Fire weakness to shine, non-Fire characters can also make use of it. But unless they’re able to Break the opponent, you’ll probably be better off using other sets on that character.

1 – Firefly

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unsurprisingly, Firefly is the biggest winner with the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern set. She can naturally implant Fire weakness on her target, activating the set 100% of the time. This also makes it more valuable for her own allies, in a way. Speed and BE are also her favorite stats by a long mile, so you just can’t go wrong with this one. The best option for her by far.

2 – Gallagher

Between brews and brawls, Gallagher deals some unexpectedly big damage in Break teams even as a healer. Speed is always welcome, and the extra Break Effect increases both his personal damage and his healing potential. Perfect for helping him reach the recommended 150% BE, being probably his best Planar Ornament option now.

3 – Himeko

Break Effect Himeko is becoming more popular due to recent additions to the game, and the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern set becomes yet another incentive for this build style. While the usual Critical build is still stronger, some BE sprinkled here and there wouldn’t hurt, especially in modes such as Pure Fiction where enemies tend to have Fire Weaknesses.

Honorable Mentions

Speed and Break Effect are two great stats for Boothill, but the sheer inconstancy of not always having a Fire-weak enemy to hit kills its viability when compared to Talia (his best choice). The same can be said about the Harmony Trailblazer, although it can be more consistent with them if you always use them with Firefly and Firefly only. But versatility is always the best choice in my opinion, and this is something Forge of the Kalpagni doesn’t offer for non-Fire characters.

As this is the first Planar Ornament to provide Speed, it can be used in some very niche scenarios when trying to reach a specific Speed Breakpoint for a few characters. But this is a very, very niche situation, and this set only gives Speed and not Advance Forward (differently from Eagle of Twilight Line), so it’s not very recommended to try it out in this way.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

