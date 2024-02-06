You don’t have to have played any previous games in the Granblue Fantasy franchise to sink your teeth into the action of its newest ARPG. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is all about fast-paced Monster-Hunter-cross-Genshin-Impact-style combat. This guide will cover the best characters you should try out in Granblue: Fantasy Relink.

Best Characters to Use in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Each member of the sprawling cast you gather and play as in Granblue Fantasy: Relink has a unique playstyle and awesome abilities to take down some big ol’ enemies with. While it’s fun to try out all the different characters, doing so takes time and investment to level, so it can be better to focus on a handful of really powerful characters from early on. That’s what this list is here to help you with.

Percival

This flame sword-wielding Knight is one hell of a character. He looks badass and has the kit to back up his appearance. He plays powerfully and methodically, making use of fiery charged attacks to output huge damage against enemies. It’s akin to the Greatsword playstyle from Monster Hunter where you deal high damage but need good timing and positioning to make sure you’re landing your strongest attacks.

Io

If you enjoy playing mage characters, then you should definitely consider trying out Io. She’s small but mighty and commands powerful long-range elemental magic. She also applies some really nice debuffs to enemies that can do things like drop their Defense. This makes her really good for pulling off some high damage Link Attacks with your other party members!

Eugen

Eugen is a ranged attacker that makes use of grenades, sniping, and laser beams! His gunplay is very satisfying, and you can output massive damage if you weave in grenades as you’re firing. In Monster Hunter, you can break monster parts to get extra rewards at the end of a hunt. Granblue Fantasy: Relink has a similar mechanic, and Eugen is excellent for breaking parts thanks to his mix of targeted sniping and explosions from grenades.

Siegfried

Siegfried is a badass Greatsword wielder, but he plays quite fast when compared to Percival. He’s able to dish out a ton of highly sustainable DPS, specializing in single-target damage, which makes him an excellent boss killer. While he’s not a full-on tank, he is kind of like a hybrid damage and tank character. His durability comes from his slew of self and team-wide buffs that bolster damage and defense by quite a lot!

Those are some of the best characters you should try out in your party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. All of the characters in the game are useful, with their own strengths and weaknesses. These are just some powerful options in case you’re having trouble deciding on who to commit to adding to your party!