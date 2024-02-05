Based on the gacha game that first released in Japan back in 2014, Granblue Fantasy Relink is an action RPG that brings your favorite characters from the IP together. Well, most of them anyways. Here’s a list of all playable characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink and how to unlock them.

How to Get All Characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink

At the time of writing, there are a total of 20 playable characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink. While this might seem like a pretty small roster at first, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

The first is that Granblue Fantasy Versus also released with a rather small roster that expanded over time with DLC releases and updates. The second is that every character comes with their own unique play style, and it’ll likely take you quite a bit of time to get to grips with each one. So with that in mind, you’ll still be able to get a lot of enjoyment and time out of each character.

Listed below are all of the available characters at launch, along with their unlock requirements:

Character How to Unlock Gran (The Captain) Male playable character. Unlocked at the start. Djeeta (The Captain) Female playable character. Unlocked at the start. Katalina Unlocked in chapter 1. Rackam Unlocked in chapter 1. Io Unlocked in chapter 1. Rosetta Unlocked in chapter 1. Eugen Unlocked in chapter 1. Lancelot Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Percival Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Siegfried Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Ferry Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Cagliostro Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Vane Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Charlotta Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Yodarha Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Zeta Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Vaseraga Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Narmaya Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Ghandagoza Unlocked by giving Siero one Crewmate Card. Id Unlocked in chapter 0.

As you can see, most of the characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink are unlocked either through story progression, or by exchanging Crewmate Cards, which are an in-game collectible. Crewmate Cards can be found, or obtained as quest rewards, and we’ve got an article detailing how to get them if you need more assistance.

Will New Characters Get Added to the Roster?

Now for even more good news: yes, Cygames has confirmed that they’ll be adding more characters to the Granblue Fantasy Relink roster. According to the team’s 2024 roadmap, the April 2024 update will introduce two characters from the Eternals crew:

Seofon: Specializes in dual-wielding swords and close ranged combat.

Tweyen: Specializes in bows and long ranged combat.

While these are the only confirmed roster additions for now, it seems likely that we’ll get more down the line.

And that’s pretty much it. Those are all of the playable characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink for now, and how to get them.