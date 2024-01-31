Aside from your main posse, you’ll need Crewmate Cards to acquire new characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. If you’re unsure how this system works, here’s a guide on how to get Crewmate Cards and recruit characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Where & How to Get Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Starting out, Crewmate Cards might seem difficult to find, but you’ll usually gain them as rewards for completing specific quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. These quests will come from the Quest Counter, and based on whatever quest you’re interested in, you can view its reward table to help you figure out what opportunities give Crewmate Cards for all the trouble.

As you progress through the story, you’ll occasionally be able to get Crewmate Cards from Siero’s Knickknack Shack, so keep an eye out.

How to Recruit New Characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The game’s main cast will gradually join your party throughout the campaign, but there are optional characters you could miss if you don’t have Crewmate Cards.

To recruit these new characters, you must use Crewmate Cards to call on a character for assistance to join your roster. Afterward, they will become playable, allowing you to customize their abilities and even play as them through exploration and battles.

In a way, this system is not all that different from a gacha game like Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail, except you’re not rolling a die for a chance at getting a character. Once you have them, you also can complete their episodic quests and upgrade them to their highest potential.

All Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Depending on the game’s reception, future updates will likely add more unlockable characters, but for the time being, you can recruit 12 playable characters with Crewmate Cards. Below is a list of those characters:

Vaseraga

Zeta

Charlotta

Ghandagoza

Ferry

Yodarha

Siegfried

Cagliostro

Narmaya

Lancelot

Vane

Percival

Do You Need to Play Granblue Fantasy Before Relink?

What’s interesting about Relink is that its characters come from the Granblue Fantasy mobile gacha game, so anyone unaware of the series might feel daunted to step in with the latest game. That said, Relink is an original story set within the Granblue Fantasy universe and doesn’t require knowing previous titles to enjoy it.

However, according to a Redditor playing during the game’s early access period, Relink does a “poor job at explaining the events that brought the [main cast] together,” and those who haven’t played the mobile gacha game can get “lost with all the pre-established characters.”

Relink could be an awkward adventure at the start if you care about character backgrounds, so consider this before buying.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available in early access on PS5, PS4, and PC.