Best Dagath Build in Warframe (& How to Get Her)

Headless horsewoman Dagath is a strong Warframe, built around using scythes, phantoms, and cursing enemies with a Doom spell. Below is a breakdown of the best build for Dagath to dominate the battlefield and how to get her in Warframe.

How to Get Dagath in Warframe

To get Dagath, you can either farm components to craft the Warframe or purchase her from the Abyss of Dagath bundle in the Market with Platinum currencies, including the Dorrclave melee weapon, a Dagath Ganceann Helmet, and Aumen Kaithe Collection mount skin.

You can get the blueprint materials to craft Dagath from a Shrine of Dagath in the Dojo Room called Dagath’s Hollow. Unfortunately, this means you must be in a Clan with Dagath’s Hollow built, so you’ll need to join a Clan if you aren’t in one with the Dojo Room. Once the construction is over, you can head inside and interact with the Shrine of Dagath, where you can purchase all the parts for the Warframe by trading specific materials. The following will list each component to craft Dagath, the required materials, and crafting time:

Dagath Blueprint (72 Hours): 25,000 Credits, one Dagath Neuroptics, one Dagath Chassis, one Dagath Systems, and three Orokin Cells.

(72 Hours): 25,000 Credits, one Dagath Neuroptics, one Dagath Chassis, one Dagath Systems, and three Orokin Cells. Dagath Chassis (12 Hours): 15,000 Credits, 34 Vainthorn, 1,500 Salvage, four Morphics, and two Argon Crystals.

(12 Hours): 15,000 Credits, 34 Vainthorn, 1,500 Salvage, four Morphics, and two Argon Crystals. Dagath Neuroptics (12 Hours): 15,000 Credits, 34 Vainthorn, 2,000 Alloy Plates, three Neurodes, and three Neural Sensors.

(12 Hours): 15,000 Credits, 34 Vainthorn, 2,000 Alloy Plates, three Neurodes, and three Neural Sensors. Dagath Systems (12 Hours): 15,000 Credits, 34 Vainthorn, 1,000 Circuits, five Control Modules, and four Gallium.

Best Dagath Build in Warframe

Despite her official descriptions hinting at Dagath being mostly a damage dealer, she’s also seen as a support among players, seeing that she can weaken enemies and buff. Her playstyle is ability-focused around cursing enemies and attacking with scythes, so considering this, the best build for Dagath should focus on boosting casting abilities.

As for Mods, picks such as Blind Rage, Stretch, Primed Flow, Primed Continuity, and Umbral Intensify are the primary Mods players should invest in for Dagath’s build.

Is Dagath Good in Warframe?

Generally, players view Dagath as a strong and capable Warframe. Her damage output is solid, and her Doom mechanic can create fun synergy with other abilities. That said, some players on Reddit have expressed some pain points with playing Dagath, pointing at her awkward 4th ability and the nature of her playstyle.

“In general, I don’t think she’s weak, but she needs a lot more input to get the effect some get in one cast,” said one Redditor. “The first ability can do damage sure, but it feels like you need to spam it too much…And her 4th is pretty strong…[but] it doesn’t play well with terrain…It feels like Dagath adds nothing that a good weapon can’t do.”

Aside from the negative feedback from players, most are optimistic about updates to Dagath because they see the potential for the Warframe, but only time will tell if that’ll happen.