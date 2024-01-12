Best Citrine Build in Warframe (& How to Get Her)

Among the dozens of Warframes available, Citrine stands out as one of the most fun supports, boasting a diverse ability kit with powerful potential. If you want to try her out, here’s a guide on the best build for Citrine and how to get her in Warframe.

How to Get Citrine in Warframe

In order to get Citrine, you must gather components of the Warframe from Tyana’s Pass mission on Mars and craft her. This particular mission unlocks after finishing the “Heart of Deimos” quest in Warframe, which has a low chance of dropping materials for building Citrine.

You could also buy Citrine’s parts from Otak at the Necralisk if the grind for specific materials takes too long, but it’s more beneficial to farm the pieces instead. Below is a rundown of each component, required materials, and crafting time:

Citrine Blueprint (72 Hours): 25,000 Credits, one Citrine Neuroptics, one Citrine Chassis, one Citrine Systems, and three Orokin Cells.

(72 Hours): 25,000 Credits, one Citrine Neuroptics, one Citrine Chassis, one Citrine Systems, and three Orokin Cells. Citrine Neuroptics (12 Hours): 15,000 Credits, 1,000 Rubedo, 1,500 Salvage, 15 Faceted Tiametrite, and two Argon Crystals.

(12 Hours): 15,000 Credits, 1,000 Rubedo, 1,500 Salvage, 15 Faceted Tiametrite, and two Argon Crystals. Citrine Chassis (12 Hours): 15,000 Credits, 1,200 Cryotic, 3,000 Alloy Plate, six Stellated Necrathene, and 2,000 Nano Spores.

(12 Hours): 15,000 Credits, 1,200 Cryotic, 3,000 Alloy Plate, six Stellated Necrathene, and 2,000 Nano Spores. Citrine Systems (12 Hours): 15,000 Credits, 15,000 Circuits, 1,500 Polymer Bundle, three Gallium, and two Morphics.

Best Citrine Build in Warframe

Due to the plethora of Mods players can mix and match for their Warframes, figuring out an exact build can be daunting, but there are particular Mods that synergize well with Citrine.

In fact, the best build for Citrine takes advantage of her abilities, which includes Mods like Blind Rage, Primed Flow, Stretch, Augur Reach, and Archon Continuity. Combined with potent survivability Mods such as Health Conversion and Equilibrium, this build of Citrine will be durable and capable of controlling the battlefield thanks to boosts to her abilities.

Is Citrine Good in Warframe?

According to players on Reddit, Citrine is “great” and an all-around “favorite” among the community. Citrine’s kit is versatile, with utility and respectable damage, making her a good choice.

“She’s very good. Quite tanky, nice kit, lots of utility, great energy economy. She’s one of my favorites. I also think her visual design is pretty nice, but that bit is pretty subjective,” said one Redditor.

To be clear, Citrine isn’t as outstanding as the top Warframe picks, but that doesn’t make her bad. She’s just a clean, simple, and fun support with fantastic build potential.