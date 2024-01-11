Endo is the most crucial resource that Warframe players need to upgrade Mods and optimize a Tenno’s build. As usual, you’d get the material as a reward for slaying enemies and missions, but here are the best ways to farm Endo in Warframe if you need guidance.

Best Places to Farm Endo in Warframe

Warframe has a ton of content viable for farming Endo; however, among all the different modes, the best places to grind the resource are from activities like Zariman Bounties, Arbitrations, and Arena. Additionally, you can sell Ayatan Sculptures and duplicate Mods to wrack up Endo in the long term.

“There are a lot of late-game activities that have reward pools padded out with Endo,” said one Redditor in a Warframe Endo farm thread. “Grind out Narmer Bounties for Caliban and the various Narmer weapons while also getting a stupid amount of Endo. The Zariman Bounties and Void Stroms / RJ are also solid sources with some other awesome gear to chase.”

Another user on the thread recommended doing the Railjack Veil Proxima Empyrean missions, stating that selling Railjack gear could net you around “250 Endo” each run. Using Mod drop chance boosters also helps in this farming endeavor to gain duplicates for selling.

How to Spend Endo Effectively in Warframe

For the most part, Endo truly shines as a resource in the late-game, where creating and swapping builds is a regular activity for players in Warframe. As for spending Endo effectively, it mostly boils down to what Mods you value the most based on the playstyle you like.

You naturally want to invest in the most prized Mods, such as Mobilize for better movement and Fleeting Expertise to boost ability efficiency at the cost of reduced duration, but there are far too many worthwhile Mods to slim down your Endo spending to a select few. Thankfully, this doesn’t matter as much in the beginning and only starts to be important into the mid-game, so don’t fret too much about where your Endo is going if you want to test things out early on.

According to players, Endo sees the most use in the late-game. If you wanted to, you could curb how much you use Endo to upgrade specific Mods quickly later. The choice is ultimately yours, but careful spending isn’t required since the material is farmable through casual content.