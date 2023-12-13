Warframe Adds Cross-Platform Saves, Reveals Gargoyle’s Cry Release Date

Waframe is a game that just keeps on giving. Whether you’re new to the game or a veteran, there are always new things to enjoy. In fact, today sees the release of Whispers in the Wall alongside some excellent features and the promise of even more to come.

It’s Time for Cross-Platform Warframe

Whispers in the Wall is a brand-new cinematic quest that is free to all players on every platform and takes players back to a planet called Deimos, which is all kinds of messed up. You and anyone you team up with will be tasked with investigating an underground laboratory to try and figure out what happened there in the experiments that took place and how that could affect things now and in the future.

Along with that, the first wave of cross-platform saves is rolling out to some players, with those players being able to merge accounts across different platforms. This is going to be a huge boon for players who’ve been stuck on one platform or who dabble in multiple. The feature will allow players to retain “most items” when doing so, with those unable to be taken between platforms available in the official Cross-Platform Save FAQ.

Along with that, the 55th Warframe Qorvex is here, too, which is built from multi-layered concrete designed to keep radiation continued. You’ll be able to create a “limit hallway trap” to damage enemies, construct fusion reactor pillars to make damaging pulses and fire a big old beam as well. We love big old beams here at The Escapist, and so should you.

There’s also a brand-new faction to fight off that wields Grimoires to fight you with, and plenty of new missions and boss battles to enjoy as well. There’s even a new hub area called The Sanctum Anatomica to poke around in, so there’s no shortage of things to do for players of all commitment levels. On top of all of that, which is just so much, there’s also a cross-platform Clan Operation coming to the game on December 18th, which is called Gargoyle’s Cry.

If you’ve not played Warframe but have somehow gotten to this point of the article, it’s an intense action-shooter game where you get to be a space warrior who can deflect bullets with melee weapons and move around so quickly that even Quicksilver would be impressed. It also has a level of stuff to do that very few games can measure up to and features co-op.