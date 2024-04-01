The best Dan Heng build in Honkai: Star Rail will turn this four-star wind DPS unit into a true beast of single-target damage. If you like using teams that don’t always get their chance to shine, then this guide will help you do that and do it really well.

Best Dan Heng Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Dan Heng is a character who deals most of his damage using his skill and ultimate. His normal attack is nothing to sneeze at, but it’s not really the main draw. Dan Heng’s ultimate deals a big hit of damage, but that hit becomes even larger if the target you’re attacking is slowed. That’s where Dan Heng’s skill comes in, as it not only deals damage to a foe but also slows them down. This ties nicely with his ultimate but also means your enemies will act that little bit less frequently, and that’s great news for nearly every party.

Best Dan Heng Relics in Honkai: Star Rail

Dan Heng is a wind DPS unit, which means that you’ll do well to use the Eagle of Twilight Line set with him. This boosts wind damage, but it also allows him to act faster after using his ultimate. However, we actually recommend the Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters set, which is also great for Acheron and Dr. Ratio. This set offers more damage against enemies with debuffs and also increases both crit damage and crit rate against debuffed enemies. For his Planar Ornaments, Inert Salsotto is a great choice because it boosts crit rate and ultimate damage.

In terms of stats, you’ll want to go for a crit piece on the body, attack on the shoes, wind damage on the sphere, and either attack or energy regen rate on the link rope, largely depending on your supports. If you’re using Tingyun or Huohuo, both of whom grant energy, then you can go for attack safely. Otherwise, just keep an eye on energy substats instead.

Best Dan Heng Light Cone in Honkai: Star Rail

Dan Heng works well with In the Night and Sleep Like the Dead, both of which are five-star light cones that grant crit bonuses. However, Cruising in the Stellar Sea is a five-star Light Cone that you get from Herta’s Shop in the Simulated Universe menus. It grants a fairly substantial crit rate boost and also grants an attack boost when the user defeats an enemy. It’s a solid choice for a four-star unit, and it’ll be easier for most to get.

And that’s the best Dan Heng build in Honkai: Star Rail.

You can play Honkai: Star Rail on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5.

