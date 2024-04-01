The best Pela build in Honkai: Star Rail allows you to use this Ice Nihility character to not only do a respectable amount of damage but also debuff enemies into the ground, reduce their defense, remove buffs, and even more with the right setup.

Best Pela Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Pela is a character who can deal a bit of damage with her kit but is at her best when supporting other DPS characters, with two of her best partners being Dr. Ratio and Archeron. That’s because her ultimate allows her to reduce enemy defense, which counts as a debuff. Her skill also removes a buff, which is awesome. If you can get a few of her eidolons, too, she’ll be able to inflict ice resistance shred with her skill, making her even stronger in teams with ice units like Jingliu.

Best Pela Relics in Honkai: Star Rail

Pela is sort of without a true best set at the moment. That’s despite there being plenty of new options. The good news is that this means you’ll likely already have some good pieces for her because she works very well with both Thief of Shooting Meteor and Musketeer of Wild Wheat. Both of these sets can be gained from doing most of the things in the game, so you should have a set lying around. In terms of Planar Ornaments, we like the Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise set, which grants her extra effect hit rate and then also boosts attack equal to 25% of her effect hit rate.

Stat-wise, you want either effect hit rate or crit stats on her body piece, attack on her shoes, ice damage on the sphere, and energy regen rate on the rope. Her ultimate is a key part of her appeal, so make sure she’s got a decent amount and can use her ultimate regularly to really hammer home her debuffs and take out your foes.

Best Pela Light Cones in Honkai: Star Rail

In terms of Light Cones, Pela has a few options. If you happen to have a spare copy of Incessant Rain, which is Silver Wolf’s signature Light Cone, then that’s basically your best option for her. It not only boosts effect hit rate and crit rate but also grants her access to another debuff as well. Outside of that, Before the Tutorial Mission grants effect hit rate and extra energy, which is amazing, and Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat grants the ability to lower enemy defense with a debuff called ensnare, making it another great choice.

And that’s the best Pela build in Honkai: Star Rail.

You can play Honkai: Star Rail on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5.

