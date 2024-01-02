Want to know how to get Dr. Ratio for free in Honkai: Star Rail? Of course you do – everyone loves free stuff, and that’s even truer when you’re playing a free-to-play game that absolutely wants you to spend money on it. Not Dr. Ratio, though; he wants to come to you free of charge.

How to Get Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail

If you want to get Dr. Ratio for free, then the first thing you’re going to need to do is unlock the in-game mailbox. To do this, you’ll need to get through the first part of the game, which includes making your way through the opening section, which ends with a big old boss, and then get through the first mission with the Trailblazers.

You’ll then also need to boot the game up and log in during the second part of version 1.6, which starts on January 17th, and any time up to the end of version 2.1, which we don’t know the release or end date of. As long as you do this, you can claim Dr. Ratio by going into your in-game mailbox in the menu and then claiming him. It’s not often you’ll get sent a hot man with purple hair digitally, so try to make the most of it.

You’ll still have to spend warps on him if you want his Eidolons or his Light Cone, but that’s probably how they’re going to get a lot of people to end up paying money for him. Why would you even want to, though, and who is this purple-haired oddity?

Related: Can You Play Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation 4 (PS4)?

Who Is Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail?

Aside from being a new 5-star character, Dr. Ratio is a member of the prestigious Intelligentsia Guild member who tends to hide his face behind a plaster sculpture. He’s incredibly intelligent, and it’s led to him not only being praised constantly but also turning him into something of a narcissist. It can make him a little bit grating, but hot people can get away with a lot more than the rest of us.

In terms of his abilities in-game, Dr. Ratio is an illusory elemental Hunt character, which means he’ll excel in dealing damage against single targets. His kit seems to revolve around hitting enemies with debuffs to do more damage, and it’ll incentivize characters who inflict debuffs like Silver Wolf, Welf, and Pela.