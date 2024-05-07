Is Toucannon Community Day Coming to Pokemon GO?

After Niantic posted a teaser for the upcoming Pokemon GO Community Day to X, players aren’t sure whether the Cannon Pokemon Toucannon is finally getting the spotlight it deserves. So, is Toucannon or its pre-evolutions getting a Community Day anytime soon?

Toucannon Community Day Rumors Explained

The rumors of a Toucannon Community Day in Pokemon GO started after Niantic posted an event teaser on X (formerly Twiter). The video featured a prominent, slow-moving shadow, that was obviously Toucannon, flying across the frame. However, the shadow was quickly followed up by Bounsweet hopping from the dense foliage.

However, it wouldn’t be until over 20 hours after the initial post that a push notification squashed the dreams of Toucannon lovers, confirming that Bounswet would be the featured Pokemon during the May 2024 Pokemon GO Community Day.

Will Toucannon Get A Pokemon GO Community Day?

It’s unlikely that Toucannon will ever get its own Pokemon GO Community Day event. It’s a third-stage evolution, and the only evolved Pokemon that can appear in the wild are ones that either have a Mega Evolution or that existed generations before its pre-evolution was introduced (Hitmonlee, Pikachu, Chansey).

That said, there isn’t currently a way to get Shiny Toucannon in Pokemon GO or its pre-evolutions. If Toucannon were to be involved in a Community Day, it would be via its first-stage evolution, Pikipek. It’s far more likely that Pikipek would receive a Community Day event, as Niantic often debuts shiny forms of Pokemon with high spawn rates during these events.

Why Was Toucannon Teased in the Community Day Trailer?

Niantic has a history of trying to throw off their players in these teasers. They’ll show portions of the Pokemon that could belong to any number of species, or they’ll focus on one Pokemon before panning over to the actual star of the show. It’s all misdirection.

However, Toucannon and Bounsweet are connected in a way as they both debuted in the Alolo Region in Generation 7. Pikipek could be picked up on the first route, while Bounsweet wouldn’t be found until a little later in the game. So, if Pokemon GO is aiming to show love to Alola, then it makes sense they’d choose a Gen 7 Pokemon as a red herring.

