Black Swan is a powerful Wind Nihility character in Honaki: Star Rail. There is a caveat, though, in that she is only powerful in specific team compositions. In this guide, we’ll be covering the best team comps to use to get the most out of Black Swan in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Black Swan Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

Black Swan is a Nihility character, so she specializes in damage over time (DoT). The power of her kit is fully dependent on being played with other characters that can inflict DoT.

Best Black Swan Teams in Honkai: Star Rail

Black Swan | Kafka | Ruan Mei | Huohuo

If you’re a baller and can put together this team, congrats, you’ve got one of the best teams in the game. Kafka is the absolute best partner for Black Swan. While you can pair her up with any other DoT character to make use of her skills, Kafka takes things to another level. The way Kafka triggers DoTs and Black Swan stacks them, between the two of them, you’ll easily deal over 100K in DoT damage frequently, which is wild.

Ruan Mei is another character in a class of her own. She specializes in breaking enemy shields and helping her allies deal a lot more damage to those broken enemies. She synergizes incredibly well with Kafka and Black Swan, who are excellent at breaking enemy shields and taking advantage of her damage buffs. Huohuo is one of the best healers in the game, but she also buffs attack damage. All DoT characters scale directly off attack rather than other damage stats like Crit, so she’s a perfect fit for this team.

Black Swan | Kafka | Guinaifen | Lynx

You almost need Kafka to get the most out of Black Swan, but Ruan Mei and HuoHuo aren’t mission-critical and can be changed out for 4-Star options. Guinaifen is an amazing 4-Star DoT character, and she plays really well with the other two DoT characters, adding Fire DoTs into the mix. Black Swan and Kafka both increase their damage when there are more DoTs on their targets, so this three-DPS strategy is quite viable in DoT teams. Lynx is about as solid of a healer as you can get outside of Luocha and Huohuo, and with a few Eidolons, her healing capabilities are close behind those 5-Star characters.

Those are the best teams that you can build with Black Swan in Honkai: Star Rail. She is definitely more of a niche character because she can only function in a DoT team. She also wants to be paired with Kafka for the best impact. If you can get one of these teams online, though, the damage they put out is absolutely devastating.

You can play Honkai: Star Rail on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5.