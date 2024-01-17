The best Dr. Ratio team comps in Honkai: Star Rail will allow you to boost the power of this unique DPS character through the roof, the stratosphere, and probably anything else it comes into contact with. Here’s how you can get the most out of this awesome five-star character.

Recommended Videos

Best Dr. Ratio Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

Dr. Ratio has a fairly singular purpose in his own kit, which is to deal with follow-up attacks to boost his damage. However, when building the best Dr. Ratio team comps in Honkai: Star Rail, he synergizes incredibly well with debuffs, which means that he can often benefit just as much from Nihility characters as most characters would from a good Harmony one. This allows him to use units that not every other DPS wants, making him a strong addition to any lineup of teams.

Regarding the follow-up side of things, the only real support there is Topaz and Numby, and they can also play the role of a DPS unit all on their own. Topaz is a five-star unit pair, despite being one unit, and they’re also of the Hunt path, but instead of just focusing on their own damage, they offer ways to boost follow-up damage specifically, and they also inflict debuffs. This makes Topaz and Numby not only an incredible support for Dr. Ratio but also the best partner DPS to pair him with. You can always go with other supports instead, though, so don’t panic too much if you didn’t go for the capitalist queen and her little trotter friend.

Related: How to Beat the Pure Fiction Event in Honkai: Star Rail

Some of the best debuffers in the game are going to pair well with Dr. Ratio, making them an essential part of his best team comps in Honkai: Star Rail. Welt is a fairly good option here because he can deal out decent damage on his own and not only slows but imprisons enemies as well, and both of those things are debuffs. You’ve also got Silver Wolf, who is just a powerhouse of debuffs that can grant enemies weaknesses to make Dr. Ratio stronger, and also Pela, who can reduce enemy defense. You can also pair it with a damage-over-time unit like Guinafen or Sampo.

Other than that, you’re going to want a good option to either shield or heal the team. Any of the main healers, like Luocha, Bailu, or even Natasha, can help here, or you can go for a shielder like Gepard or Fu Xuan. This is the most flexible spot on the team, so you can put your favorite one in here and just let them go for it.

And those are the best Dr. Ratio team comps in Honkai: Star Rail. You can play Honkai: Star Rail on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5.