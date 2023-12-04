Best Dikke Build Guide in Reverse: 1999

Dikke is a healer and sub-DPS character, providing a lot of flexibility to a team. If you’ve just received this free character, here’s a guide on the best Dikke build in Reverse: 1999 to really take advantage of her strengths.

Best Dikke Build in Reverse: 1999

Since Dikke is considered a solid damage dealer and healer, you have more Psychube options to build her differently. However, from my time playing Dikke, the Luxurious Leisure Psychube best complemented her playstyle. The Psychube has a stackable passive that will increase her damage dealt by a percentage after using her Ultimate attack, plus it will greatly increase her raw ATK.

While Dikke does play a supportive role on a team, her healing scales with her ATK stat and is most effective when allies are below 50% health. With the Psychube equipped, you can help burn down foes with higher single-target damage and fire off stronger healing Incantations, regardless of whether allies are below the health threshold.

Not to mention, a star-boosted healing Incantation will do numbers with a maxed-out Luxurious Leisure. If you’d like to try another build geared toward healing, you can use the Laughter and Laughter Psychube to improve the healing done by Dikke.

Best Dikke Team Comps in Reverse: 1999

Aside from her healing, Dikke doesn’t offer any other utility. Due to this, pairing her up with characters like Baby Blue and Sonetto that excel at debilitating the enemy or buffing the team will blend great with Dikke.

For the most part, Dikke can fit in well with most team compositions. However, she doesn’t have great synergy with characters like Charlie, who perform at their best when below 50% health. Other supportive characters can better manage characters with this daredevil-like playstyle, while Dikke is more focused on providing burst healing under the right circumstances to top the team off.

Is Dikke Good in Reverse: 1999?

Dikke is considered a good and reliable character, especially in battles where Beast characters have the advantage. With the right Psychube, her decent damage becomes rather strong, plus her healing will benefit from an ATK-based Psychube since the heals scales off the stat. Moreover, if she has a debuff, you can use her Ultimate when ready to cleanse negative effects and grant her Immunity for one round.

What’s most interesting about Dikke are the Insight buffs she’ll receive for ranking her up. At Insight I, she’ll receive a +15% ATK increase whenever attacking an enemy with lower health, and at Insight III, Dikke will also leech from an enemy under this condition. The more you level Dikke, the more powerful she becomes, which makes this character a worthwhile investment.