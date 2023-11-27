Best Diggers Build Guide in Reverse: 1999

Diggers is a well-balanced and versatile 5-star who can thrive on teams lacking a strong debuffer. If you pulled him and are curious about his best build and what team comps work well with him, here’s a guide to the best Diggers build in Reverse: 1999.

Best Diggers Build in Reverse: 1999

Based on my time playing through the global version of Reverse: 1999, Luxurious Leisure is the best Psychube you can put on Diggers to improve his build. The Psychube has a stackable passive that increases the damage dealt by the user after a single-target Ultimate.

You’ll have to build up Moxie to use his single-target Ultimate, but due to how often Diggers will be decreasing enemy defenses and applying Weakness and Terror almost every round, he’ll be able to fire off multiple Ultimates within a battle to benefit from Luxurious Leisure.

Luckily, you can get Luxurious Leisure from the ongoing event store in Reverse: 1999 relatively cheap, so don’t miss your chance to scoop this up.

Best Diggers Team Comps in Reverse: 1999

Since Diggers can reduce the Reality and Mental defense of all enemies with a single Incantation, the debuffer will fit most, if not all, team comps. Diggers can defend the party by inflicting Weakness and Nightmare on enemies, helping him synergize with characters who deal bonus damage to enemies under negative statuses, like Sweetheart. The last slot on your team can be a strong healer/sub-support or debuffer such as Sotheby, La Source, or Medicine Pocket.

Diggers could also pair great with characters who gain increased damage dealt from Pos Status and Stats Up effects, such as Druvis III and Charlie. After leveling to Insight I, Diggers will cast a Shield to deflect enemy damage upon entering battle, giving your team an early boost.

Is Diggers Good in Reverse: 1999?

Diggers isn’t as specialized in lowering defense as Bkornblume and Baby Blue, but he makes up for his weakness by offering strong defensive utility. Survivability becomes very significant the further you get into Reverse: 1999. Enemies will sling out dangerous status effects and deal big single-target damage, so having someone like Diggers allows you to reduce their options. This way, other characters can focus on beating foes and casting positive buffs for the team.

Unfortunately, you must boost his Incantations to use his defensive options, and most of his skills are single-target. Diggers will struggle to do his job against multiple waves of enemies, but outside of those encounters, he’s a fantastic debuffer you should definitely invest in.