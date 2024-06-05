The shotgun selection in XDefiant is fairly underwhelming, as all three of the available choices aren’t overly strong. However, if you’re looking to run one, I suggest trying out the Double Barrel and it’s devastating close range loadout.

Recommended Videos

Best Double Barrel Loadout in XDefiant

The Double Barrel, as the name implies, can only shoot two slugs before having to reload. As such, you need to ensure that you’re playing extremely aggressively and only shooting at enemies who are within five or so meters of you. If not, you’ll see a plethora of hitmarkers amidst constant reloading. Fortunately, my loadout for the Double Barrel aims to help reduce those hitmarkers and increase the range of the shotgun.

Barrel : Choke

: Choke Rear Grip : Quick Draw Grip

: Quick Draw Grip Stock: Lightweight Stock

The Double Barrel is unlocked via a challenge. Screenshot by The Escapist

Being such a basic shotgun, the Double Barrel can’t accommodate as many attachments as other primary weapons in XDefiant. However, what it can accommodate are three useful attachments that increase damage range, hipfire spread, and mobility.

Starting off the loadout is the Choke Barrel, which improves short and medium range by 10% each as well as boosts hipfire spread by 5%. You lose some sprint-to-fire time in the process, but we can easily make that back up with the two other attachments on the loadout.

The first is the Quick Draw Grip, boosting aim down sights speed and sprint-to-fire time by 10% each. Next, the Lightweight Stock increases movement speed and aim movement speed, which enables you to strafe a little better. The downside of these two attachments is you lose aiming stability, which isn’t too important for a shotgun of this nature.

As previously mentioned, the Double Barrel only excels in extremely close quarters situations, so I don’t recommend rushing into the middle of a map with it in XDefiant. Instead, play flanks and try to get behind enemies so you can control how far away they are when you open fire.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy