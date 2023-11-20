Best DPS Class Specs For Raiding in WoW Dragonflight Season 3

Season 3 of World of Warcraft (WoW): Dragonflight is now live and it brings a whole bunch of nerfs, buffs, and new gear changing the meta. Here’s a guide to help you decide which DPS spec to tackle the new Amirdrassil Raid this season.

Top Five DPS Specs to Raid With in WoW Dragonflight Season 3

World of Warcraft has several main types of content, all of which certain classes and specs perform better or worse at. In this guide we’ll be going over the best DPS specs for raiding currently — but don’t be disheartened if you don’t see your current spec on this list. It may be one of the best at Mythic+ Dungeons or PVP instead.

The season is still in the very early days of the patch so the best classes and specs may yet shift around a bit as more and more players generate data through completing the Amirdrassil raid. Of course it also won’t be long before Blizzard also comes poking around and making balance changes in smaller updates which may switch things up again. For now though lets get in to the Class specs performing the best for raiding at the time of writing.

Best DPS Specs for Raiding

Beast Mastery Hunter – Hunters will be happy to have a spec performing so well right now. Get your pets out and start cleaning up on the damage meters, with this spec performing the best overall thus far. With an average DPS value of 137.5K, no one’s going to be complaining about the numbers you’ll be putting out in the brand new Amirdrassil Raid. Most of the DPS comes from the insanely powerful single target damage this spec is dealing right now. This makes it one of the best specs during boss fights which is always needed, especially if any of the boss phases have a damage check. Havoc Demon Hunter – The Havoc Demon Hunter has been a powerful spec for a while now and still holds up spectacularly well in Dragonflight Season 3. With high damage and mobility, they are an awesome DPS spec to use in raids to handle a variety of mechanics. They have an average DPS of 126.5K but their mobility makes them very valuable in a raid. Retribution Paladin – It makes me so happy to see Ret Pally in a spot where it’s doing well. It was the first Class Spec I ever played so it holds a special place in my heart. Ret Pallys had been in a rough spot for so long over multiple expansions but they’re finally dealing a ton of very consistent damage now. With an average DPS of 129K they are throwing down respectable damage but also have amazing raid-wide utility that they bring to the table. They have a whole bunch of useful Blessings, as well as a quick revive with Lay on Hands and a raid-wide buff with Retribution Aura. Demonology Warlock – Demonology is an awesome spec to play right now in Raids. It has really good damage at an average of 133.7K DPS, a lot of which comes from their exceptional AOE capabilities. If you’re a Warlock wanting to raid this season, you should absolutely consider Demonology. Whilst they don’t have the most damage, they have really good survivability and AOE damage which is valuable in the Amirdrassil raid right now. Balance Druid – Balance Druids have respectable single target damage but gosh they can sure bring it home when it comes to multi-target content. There just so happens to be plenty of that in the Amirdrassil raid, so Balance Druids are putting out a very nice 124.7K DPS on average. With Starfall cleaving big groups of mobs with ease and a sweet raid-wide buff from Mark of the Wild, Druids will have a great time in Raids this season.

Those are five of the best specs to use for raiding in Season 3 of WoW: Dragonflight. Things will likely shift around, especially as Blizzard rolls out more balance tweaks and updates. For now though, if you have one of these specs to play, you’ll have a great time in the latest Amirdrassil raid.