Despite being a common one-gold unit, Annie is a force to be reckoned with in Teamfight Tactics (TFT). She can easily form the core of a powerful Emo trait comp with a high win rate. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to build out the best Emo Annie team comp in TFT.

Best Emo Annie Team Comp in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 10

It’s very common at the start of a TFT match to be offered a Headliner version of Annie. She’ll often come with a juiced-up Emo Trait, which is really powerful for casters. You can use her for some early power and transition to a different late game team, or you can choose to build around her. Building around Annie currently has a nice 55% chance of ensuring you make it through to the top four (which counts as a win in TFT).

Best Emo Annie Champion Composition in TFT Set 10

Early on, you want to get yourself a Headliner copy of Annie and place her in either back corner.

and place her in either back corner. Pick up any copies of her that pop up each round so that you can build toward getting her to three stars.

Next, you’ll want to focus on building out your frontline with the tanks Amumu and Ekko . They have excellent synergy and are really tough Champions with some great crowd-control abilities.

and . They have excellent synergy and are really tough Champions with some great crowd-control abilities. Once you’re a higher level and can place more Champions, you’ll want to build out your spell casters. Lulu and Vex are priority picks to fill out your backline.

are priority picks to fill out your backline. When you next level up, you’ll be at the stage where you’ll likely start finding four-star Champions. Look for copies of Ahri and Poppy here and play them when you have the board slots to do so. Ahri is an incredibly strong spell caster, and Poppy is an absolute force to be reckoned with up the front.

here and play them when you have the board slots to do so. Ahri is an incredibly strong spell caster, and Poppy is an absolute force to be reckoned with up the front. Lastly, you can pick up Neeko to complete your tank lineup, and your five-cost Champion of choice is Yorick.

This team comp will give you the following traits: 4 Emo, 5 Spellweaver, 2 Guardian, 3 KD/A, 3 Superfan, 2 Sentinel, 2 True Damage and 1 Hyperpop. That is a stacked lineup of traits and gives your spellcasters tons of mana and casting power to throw out plenty of strong spells and your frontline a whole lot of bulk so they can tank extremely well.

Best Emo Annie Team Comp Items in TFT Set 10

Items are so important and can make a huge difference in power. A lot of it comes down to luck and RNG in what you can build, but you should be on the lookout to build the following items:

Annie – Spear of Shojin, Nashor’s Tooth, Jeweled Gauntlet

Amumu – Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor

Ahri – Jeweled Gauntlet, Blue Buff, Rabbadons Deathcap

Any character – Emo Emblem

That’s the best Emo Trait Annie team composition to build in TFT Set 10. It’s one of the easier team compositions to get rolling, as it’s usually pretty easy to find Annie early on. Once you get it going and get some items in, it’s very hard for enemies to stop you from placing in the top four!