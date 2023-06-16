Best Endgame Druid Build in Diablo 4

While the Druid class can be a bit slow during the leveling phase of Diablo 4, all of that changes pretty quickly once you hit level 50, defeat the Capstone Dungeon, and enter the endgame on Nightmare difficulty. As soon as you’re able to start putting some gear together, you can make some incredibly powerful Druid builds that absolutely decimate whole waves of enemies and can even one-shot Elites and Treasure Goblins sometimes, which is super satisfying. In this guide, I’ll be covering the best Diablo 4 endgame build for Druid to start using once you enter Nightmare difficulty and can get your hands on a couple of Legendaries.

Best Endgame Druid Build to Pulverize Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4

Pulverize Druid is incredibly powerful, especially once you’re able to find the Shockwave Legendary and apply it to a good staff. You’ll be putting out some devastating damage and clearing content easily while being nice and tanky so that you can take damage to the face and shrug it off.

Aspects

Aspects become incredibly important in the Diablo 4 endgame as having the right ones applied to your gear really enables the build to work as intended. Luckily, most of the Aspects in this build are obtainable from completing Dungeons, and there are only a couple you’ll need to grind for and hope that they drop to really add the secret sauce to the build.

On your chest Armor, you’ll want the Disobedience Aspect for some massive Armor stacking. On your Gloves you’ll want the Ursine Horror Aspect to make Pulverize an Earth skill, which is crucial to this build; you can find it from the Belfry Zakara Dungeon in Hawezar. For your Boots apply the Quicksand Aspect to enable us to slow enemies and make use of the damage against slowed enemies modifier. For your Amulet use the Retaliation Aspect to deal more Core damage (Pulverize) based on Fortify stacks, which this build makes use of.

On one Ring use the Rampaging Werebeast Aspect to extend Grizzly Rage duration and boost our Crit capabilities. On the other Ring use the Umbral Aspect to help generate Spirit for more consistent Pulverize slams. Lastly, and one of the most important, is the Shockwave Aspect for your 2H Staff. It can take a while to farm for this one as it’s not an Aspect that can be acquired from Dungeons, but keep on playing through endgame content like Nightmare Dungeons and Helltide and you’ll eventually find this aspect. If it’s not on the right gear piece, simply extract it and apply it to the best 2H Staff that you can find.

Gearing

For gearing, there are two important Uniques that you’ll want to be looking for while playing through the Diablo IV endgame content that will enhance the Druid build once you obtain them. They are not necessary for the build to function but greatly add to its potential. Firstly the Helm Vasily’s Prayer enables your Earth Skills such as Earthen Bulwark and Earth Spike to be used during your Werebear form and generate Fortify, which is a huge synergy boost for the Druid build and things will feel really good when playing after getting this Unique. The other one we want is the Temerity Unique Pants, which converts overheal into a Barrier. This is the lowest-priority gear piece and more of a nice quality-of-life piece one you’ve obtained the rest.

For Gear Stats, focus on Crit Chance and Crit Damage stacking as much as you can as well as any +Ranks to Pulverize stats to push the power of the skill as high as possible. Crit Damage with Earth Skills is also relevant, so keep an eye out for that stat as it can be stacked alongside regular Crit Damage.

Gems

Gems are nice and simple for this Diablo 4 endgame Druid build, as you want to purely focus on only using Sapphire Gems in Armor and Weapons and Skulls in Jewelry. This provides damage reduction when used in Armor, Crit Damage on the Weapon, and Flat Armor on the Jewelry.

Skill Build

Earth Spike is your basic spirit generator, Pulverize is your main Core Skill and damage dealer, Earthen Bulwark is your Defensive skill for shielding, Debilitating Roar provides healing, Trample offers a damage bonus and Fortify generation, and Grizzly Rage as the Ultimate lets us turn into a Werebear and boost everything.

You can view my full endgame Pulverize Druid skill tree allocation to follow in the link — simply click the skill tree tab to view it.

Spirit Boons

For Spirit Boons you’ll want to double down on the Snake Boons and take both Masochistic as well as Calm Before the Storm. For Wolf take Calamity, for Eagle take Avian Wrath, and for Deer take Wariness.

That’s all there is to building yourself one of the beefiest and hardest-hitting Druids possible with this endgame Diablo 4 build — give it a try, and I can guarantee you’ll have some fun Pulverizing everything you come across!