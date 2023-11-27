Ezreal is currently an absolute force to be reckoned with in the Bot Lane in League of Legends (LoL). He’s dominating matches with his high damage and maneuverability. In this guide, we’ll be covering the best way to build Ezreal for maximum damage and lane dominance in LoL.

Best Ezreal Bot Build in League of Legends (LoL)

Ezreal is amazing to play, and his current 54% win rate and 35% Pick/Ban rate really highlights that. If you take the right runes and build the right items (and hit your skill shots), he will work wonders for you in the Bot Lane.

Best Runes for Bot Ezreal in LoL

Primary Runes – Precision

Press the Attack

Presence of Mind

Legend: Bloodline

Coup de Grace

Secondary Runes – Inspiration

Magical Footwear

Biscuit Delivery

Offense

Flex

Defense

With these Runes, you’ll have extra high ramping damage, good mana and life sustain, and the ability to finish enemies off quickly. That’s everything you need your Ezreal to be able to do in order to play effectively.

Related: Best Briar Jungle Build in League of Legends (LoL)

Best Items for Bot Ezreal in LoL

Start – Doran’s Blade + Health Potions . This is the perfect starting item for Ezreal. It gives you a bit more damage to last hit better, plus some health and Omnivamp to keep you sustained.

. This is the perfect starting item for Ezreal. It gives you a bit more damage to last hit better, plus some health and Omnivamp to keep you sustained. Mythic Item – Trinity Force. You’ll be working on building a Trinity Force as soon as possible. This item skyrockets Ezreal’s damage output and is where he starts becoming a threat. It adds Attack Damage, Attack Speed, HP, and Ability Haste and all the excellent passive abilities of its component parts.

You’ll be working on building a Trinity Force as soon as possible. This item skyrockets Ezreal’s damage output and is where he starts becoming a threat. It adds Attack Damage, Attack Speed, HP, and Ability Haste and all the excellent passive abilities of its component parts. Boots – Ionian Boots of Lucidity – Having cooldowns is crucial to high uptime on Ezreal’s damage and mobility. These boots are cheap, effective, and a perfect match for Ezreal.

Having cooldowns is crucial to high uptime on Ezreal’s damage and mobility. These boots are cheap, effective, and a perfect match for Ezreal. Core Item – Manamura. Building out your Manamura is key to being able to sustain your heavy skill use. It grants a ton of mana, plus bonus damage based on your total mana, which is also an excellent damage boost.

Building out your Manamura is key to being able to sustain your heavy skill use. It grants a ton of mana, plus bonus damage based on your total mana, which is also an excellent damage boost. Fourth Item – Seridya’s Grudge. You’ll gain a healthy dose of Armor Penetration, Attack Damage, and Ability Haste. The real reason you want this, though, is that it grants you the ability to slow enemies when hitting them with our skills. This makes both chasing down enemies to finish them off as well as kiting a lot easier and super effective.

You’ll gain a healthy dose of Armor Penetration, Attack Damage, and Ability Haste. The real reason you want this, though, is that it grants you the ability to slow enemies when hitting them with our skills. This makes both chasing down enemies to finish them off as well as kiting a lot easier and super effective. Fifth Item – Ravenous Hyrda. This beast of an item grants Cleave to attacks and skill,s which causes them to deal physical damage to other nearby enemies. This really comes in clutch in a team fight when enemies are typically bunched up near each other. You’ll be able to focus on one target while dealing significant splash damage to others. This item also gives you a ton more offensive stats, as well as another effect that allows you to stack extra AD on minion and champion kills.

This beast of an item grants Cleave to attacks and skill,s which causes them to deal physical damage to other nearby enemies. This really comes in clutch in a team fight when enemies are typically bunched up near each other. You’ll be able to focus on one target while dealing significant splash damage to others. This item also gives you a ton more offensive stats, as well as another effect that allows you to stack extra AD on minion and champion kills. Final Item – Guardian Angel. By this point, you’re already an absolute menace for the enemy team to have to deal with. The last thing they want to have to do is kill you twice. Guardian Angel gives you exactly that – the chance to get back in the fight after being taken down.

Best Summoner Spells and Skill Order for Ezreal

For your Summoner Spells, you should take Flash and Heal. This will give you two great tools to use when you really need them. Heal is particularly important in the early lane phase while you’re still not that strong and likely taking a lot of poke damage from the enemy laners. If you get dived or ganked, it can help you not give up a kill to the enemy team.

For your skills, you’ll want to max out your Q ability Mystic Shot first. This powerful skillshot will be key in dealing the most damage possible with Ezreal. You’ll need this as strong as possible to poke down enemies and burst them down when you engage. The next priority is your E ability, Arcane Shift, which is Ezreal’s signature blink ability. You can use it like a mini flash to position yourself effectively and either chase down enemies or keep yourself safe. Lastly, you max out your E ability Essence Flux. Take one point of this early on because using it on an enemy and then detonating it with your Q refunds the mana cost of the skill. It makes keeping your mana reserves up much easier.

That covers the best way to build Ezreal for the Bot lane in LoL. He’s very strong right now, and using this guide, you’ll be putting out some big damage numbers throughout the match.