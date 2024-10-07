The 10 Greatest Fortnite Halloween Costumes This Year (Ranked)

Whether you’re looking to dress up for a Halloween party, get outfits for trick or treating with the kids, or just do some Fortnite cosplay, Spirit Halloween has you covered. With an extensive collection of Fortnite costumes and accessories, here are the 10 best Fortnite Halloween costumes this year.

This outfit from Spirit Halloween will allow teen and adult fans to dress as up one of the silliest Fortnite characters of all time. Introduced back in Chapter 2 Season 5, Mancake is a part pancake but all cowboy. This hilarious Western character could be found in the Butter Barn in Fortnite Chapter 2, which has its own catchy theme song you can play along to in Fortnite Festival.

The Adult Mancake Costume is complete and comes with his jumpsuit, poncho, butter sticks, gloves, bandana, holster, half mask, and harness. This throwback Fortnite costume is an oldie but a goodie and is available at a discounted price. A matching Youth Mancake costume is available as well.

Fortnite Chapter 2 OG is expected to launch later this fall, so Mancake is likely to make a massive comeback.

Yet another OG Fortnite costume, Drift has been a popular skin for fans to dress up as since it debuted back in Season 5 of the original Fortnite Chapter. In gameplay, the outfit had several earnable evolutions. This costume from Spirit Halloween allows young Fortnite fans to wear Drift’s final form.

The costume includes Drift’s iconic jacket with an attached vest, gloves, and a Kistune-style mask. To further complete the look, Drift’s Rift Edge Pickaxe is available separately as a light-up accessory. Adults looking to match can also buy a Drift Costume or Drift Coat.

The iconic Skull Trooper skin is a staple of Fortnitemares. This tacti-cool skeleton costume comes with a detailed jumpsuit, spooky mask, gloves, bandana, belt, ammo pouch, and shin guards. For young Fortnite fans who prefer the other style of the outfit that more closely resembles a skeleton, there is also an inverted style available.

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations. In fact, outfits from famous characters from movies, TV shows, and video games are now a massive part of the game’s appeal. Fortnite has had several tie-ins with superheroes, including Batman. The Batman Zero Point Comic introduced a new look for the Caped Crusader, which was purchasable within the game.

With the Fortnite Armored Batman Zero Costume, adult and young fans of Fortnite can dress up as this version of the superhero alike. The costume comes complete with a jumpsuit, Batman mask, belt, arm gauntlets, chest plate, and pouch.

Punk is a Fortnitemares favorite, with his signature black and orange jumpsuit and Jack-O-Latern mask. This costume allows players to dress like this member of the Carving Crew with a jumpsuit, light-up half mask, as well as black and orange patterned socks.

The Punk Costume is available for adults and kids. Punk’s signature harvesting tool is sold separately, with the Bash Burner Pickaxe making for an amazing accessory to complete the outfit. A Chrome Punk variant of the outfit is available in youth sizes as well.

The Dark Voyager Outfit is one of the most iconic skins from the OG days of Fortnite. Debuting all the way back in Season 3 of Chapter 1, this epic astronaut had players grinding to Tier 70 to get this awesome skin. While the Outfit is no longer earnable in Fortnite, boys can still dress up as the character thanks to this costume from Spirit Halloween.

The costume comes complete with the spaceman’s iconic helmet, jumpsuit with attached knee pads and boot covers, and gloves. Better yet, the Boys Dark Voyager Costume is currently available at a massive discount, down from $59.99 to $9.98.

Brite Bomber is one of the most iconic Fortnite skins of all time, debuting all the way back in Chapter 1, Season 2. The character is famous for her bright aesthetic and has been featured in merch all the way from Funko Pops to LEGO.

Later in Season 6, Fortnite debuted a darker, more sinister version of the character, which is perfect for the Halloween season. Fans of all ages can dress up as the character, with adult and youth versions available. This outfit comes with a jumpsuit, shirt, belt, gloves, and her signature sunglasses.

The Foundation is one of the most iconic characters from Fortnite Chapter 3. As the presumed leader and creator of The Seven, the character roamed around the map as a boss and was unlockable for players to use. The character’s mystique and unknown identity only served to add more hype around the character, which had a massive payoff as he was revealed to be played by wrestler-turned-Actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Youth Foundation Costume has a detailed jumpsuit with some padded muscle, a cape, a belt, and a light-up mask. Fortnite fans can complete the look for an even more epic costume with the light-up Plasma Spike Pickaxe accessory.

Our runner-up for this year’s best Fortnite costumes is sure to draw some attention. This glowing costume resembles the Skull Trooper but with a darker jumpsuit and some neon lights. The Light-Up Fortnite Party Trooper Costume is available in adult and youth sizes. So, whether you’re looking for a rave-ready Halloween costume or have a kid in your life who wants all eyes on them when trick-or-treating, this costume is sure to make you the life of the party.

This costume comes with a light-up jumpsuit, light-up mask with hood, bandana, and gloves. To add more life to the party, check out the Light-Up Boogie Bomb with Sound to get folks dancing.

Far and away, the best Fortnite costume this year, or any other, is the iconic Peely. Everyone’s favorite killer banana is ready for action with the Peely Costume, which is available in adult and youth sizes. This simple but iconic costume comes complete with a yellow jumpsuit and a 3D Peely banana costume. Peely’s signature Peely Pick Pickaxe is also available separately to complete the look.

Best Fortnite Halloween Costume Accessory of 2024

Our favorite Fortnite Halloween costume accessory of the year is the classic Fortnite Pickaxe. This harvesting tool pairs well with any Fortnite costume and makes for a fun display piece in between Halloween parties and conventions.

And those are the 10 greatest Fortnite Halloween costumes this year.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

