The FR 556 is one of the absolute most powerful and meta guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3). In this guide, we’ll be covering how to build out your attachments to make this assault rifle shine!

Best FR 556 Loadout & Build for CoD: MW3

The FR 556 is a super strong burst fire assault rife in MW3 that has the potential to shred enemies in a single burst. With the right Loadout and Attachments, you can really get an unstoppable setup rolling.

Best FR 556 Loadout in MW3

I’ve found a setup that feels really nice to play around with this weapon. It focuses heavily on knowing enemy positioning and being topped up on ammo. Loadouts aren’t a hard and fast rule like gun attachments, so feel free to use what you prefer. What I like to use as my loadout for the gun, though, is as follows:

Vest – CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Field Upgrade – Dead Silence

– Dead Silence Gloves – Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots – Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear – Ghost Camo

Ghost Camo Gear – Mag Holster

With this setup, you gain good map awareness of enemies and move quickly, silently, and off the radar. You can easily replenish your ammo with Scavenger, and the Mag Holster gives you a fast reload to easily stay in the fight. This loadout works extremely well, and I feel like I have more control in matches than with other loadouts.

Related: Best Way to Destroy Enemy Equipment for RGL-80 Camo in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Best FR 556 Weapon Attachments in MW3

The goal is to take full advantage of the burst fire on this amazing assault rifle by turning it into a one-burst killing machine with the following attachment setup:

Muzzle – Shadowstrike Suppressor. This is to keep us off the map every time we fire and fits perfectly with our stealthy loadout!

Shadowstrike Suppressor. This is to keep us off the map every time we fire and fits perfectly with our stealthy loadout! Underbarrel – DR6 Handstop. This attachment is all about making us faster with the Assault Rifle. It’s typically a weapon that’s slower to move around and scope in with, and this attachment does a lot to improve that.

DR6 Handstop. This attachment is all about making us faster with the Assault Rifle. It’s typically a weapon that’s slower to move around and scope in with, and this attachment does a lot to improve that. Scope – Slate Reflector. This is one of the best clear-sight scopes in MW3. It has an excellent, clear sight that’s easy to snap onto enemies to quickly and accurately take them out.

Slate Reflector. This is one of the best clear-sight scopes in MW3. It has an excellent, clear sight that’s easy to snap onto enemies to quickly and accurately take them out. Rear Grip – SA Ion. This Grip provides a ton of recoil control in exchange for adding in more idle aim sway. Ideally, you don’t want to be camping with this setup to stay off the radar, so it’s a very good trade-off.

SA Ion. This Grip provides a ton of recoil control in exchange for adding in more idle aim sway. Ideally, you don’t want to be camping with this setup to stay off the radar, so it’s a very good trade-off. Magazine – 45 Round Mag. This is the best balance between having plenty of ammo and still having a good reload time. This is made far better thanks to us running the Mag Holster in the loadout, though.

That’s how you can build out the best loadout and attachments to use with the FR 556 Assault Rifle in MW3. It’s an incredibly powerful weapon, and it will serve you well!