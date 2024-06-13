10 Best Free Game Demos to Try During Steam Next Fest 2024

Many gamers look forward to Steam Next Fest each year. During this weeklong event, developers stream gameplay of their upcoming games and many release free demos for gamers to try. As thrilling as it is, it can also be a bit overwhelming, with hundreds of games to choose from across many different genres. We’re here to help narrow in on some of the most exciting free game demos to try during Steam Next Fest 2024.

When is Steam Next Fest 2024?

This year’s Steam Next fest is will take place from June 10 to 17.

During this time, developers will stream gameplay footage of their games in progress and many new demos will become available for players to download and enjoy.

The Best Free Game Demos During Steam Next Fest 2024

Here’s our list of the most exciting titles you can dig into this year, with free demos offering a sneak peek at gameplay. We’ve tried to go for a representative sample across many genres, so there should be a little something for just about anyone on this list.

Many of these demos are only available during Steam Next Fest 2024, so make sure you give them a go before the event ends on June 17!

Cat Quest III

Image via Kepler Interactive

Genre: Action RPG

Action RPG Full Release Date: August 8, 2024

August 8, 2024 Players: Single Player / Multiplayer Co-Op

Cat Quest III is the third installment in the beloved Cat Quest franchise, and this time, you’re a cat pirate. Get a sense of sailing the seven seas with nine lives in the free demo.

Fields of Mistria

Image via NPC Studio

Genre: Farming Sim / Dating Sim

Farming Sim / Dating Sim Full Release Date : August 5, 2024 (Early Access)

: August 5, 2024 (Early Access) Players: Single Player

If you’ve ever thought, “I wish there was more magic in Stardew Valley,” then Fields of Mistria might well be the game for you. This pixel-art farming sim features a magical plot as strange magic seeps into the land. Also, there are pink cows. Get a taste of this magic-infused farming sim with the free demo during Steam Next Fest.

Midnight Ramen

Image via Cointinue Games

Genre: Visual Novel / Cooking Sim

Visual Novel / Cooking Sim Full Release Date: July 2024

July 2024 Players: Single Player

Gamers who enjoy visual novels and cooking up ramen simply must give Midnight Ramen a try. The free demo lets you dive into the start of this story-based game where you serve up ramen and solve the deeper mysteries of the world around you.

Sail of Dreams

Image via DreamDwarf

Genre: Naval Combat RPG

Naval Combat RPG Full Release Date: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Players: Single Player

Maybe you’ve felt a little let down by some of the recent pirate game offerings on the market. Why not scale things back with a pixelated pirate world, full of naval combat, ship upgrades, and map-based combat strategy? Say aye to the demo of Sail of Dreams to see if this is the crew for you.

Caravan SandWitch

Image via Dear Villagers

Genre: Casual Adventure

Casual Adventure Full Release Date: 2024, TBA

2024, TBA Players: Single Player

This exploration adventure game has taken the Steam wishlist charts by storm since it was announced, and for good reason – from the trailer alone, it looks like a gorgeous and immersive world full of adventure. Get a taste for exploring the world in your yellow caravan by checking out the demo to see what all the fuss is about.

Just Crow Things

Image via Unbound Creations

Genre: Casual Action Adventure

Casual Action Adventure Full Release Date: TBA

TBA Players: Single Player

Be a crow, sowing chaos in human society by stealing things and hitting people with bats. Also, wear cute little hats. The demo for Just Crow Things will give you an adorable break from being a person and let you be a cute lil birb instead

Die in the Dungeon

Image via HypeTrain Digital

Genre: Strategy RPG

Strategy RPG Full Release Date: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Players: Single Player

A dungeon-crawling deckbuilder, but with dice. Also, you’re a frog, because why not? If you’re looking for your next dungeon-crawling game, give Die in the Dungeon‘s free demo a go.

Tavern Talk

Image via Gentle Troll Entertainment

Genre: Visual Novel / Cooking Sim

Visual Novel / Cooking Sim Full Release Date: June 20, 2024

June 20, 2024 Players: Single Player

For the D&D fan who’d much rather be the one serving drinks at the tavern than out battling the bad guys, we have Tavern Talk. This game, inspired by the beloved visual novel Coffee Talk, puts you in the role of innkeeper. You’ll hear the stories of intrepid adventurers, serve them drinks and potions, and even dole out new quests. Get a taste of the (cozy) action with the demo during Steam Next Fest.

Knightborn

Image via Lunar Clan

Genre: Casual RPG

Casual RPG Full Release Date: TBA

TBA Players: Single Player / Online Co-Op

Knightborn is on a mission to take everything you love about MMRPGs and cut out the frustration with streamlined gameplay. You can play solo or join up with friends for a dungeon run in online co-op. Lunar Clan haven’t announced the release date yet, but you can get a look at the combat and RPG elements in the free demo.

Whimel Academy

Image via Impossible Home

Genre: Time Management / Dating Sim

Time Management / Dating Sim Full Release Date: Q4 2024

Q4 2024 Players: Single Player

Go to magic school, study magic, and fall in love with your classmates in the world of Whimel Academy. You’ll attend classes, learn potions and spells, and interact with your classmates each day to develop friendships and romantic relationships. In the demo, you’ll be able to delve into this hand-drawn cozy world and get a feel for the gameplay.

