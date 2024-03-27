What Is Green Rain in Stardew Valley?

Thunderstorms and blizzards aren’t the only weather events now hitting Stardew Valley, as players can encounter something called Green Rain. Unlike a regular rain storm, this sludge transforms the valley into a nightmarish vision.

Players are hard at work planting seeds and rearing animals in Stardew Valley 1.6. With a new farm map, late-game challenges, and plenty of new gear to locate, there is no shortage of things to do in the Valley. However, plans might get put on hold for a day during the summer, as the Green Rain weather event morphs the valley into a mossy, overgrown nightmare.

What Does Green Rain Do in Stardew Valley

When Green Rain falls in Stardew Valley, it comes down in a green film that coats everything. During this event, trees become warped and overgrown, and large, plantlike vines erupt from the ground. Additionally, weeds will be overgrown around the valley. When these weeds are hit, the drops for Fiber and Seeds are increased.

Additionally, any young saplings outside have a chance to fully grow during the Green Rain, and the NPCs around the valley will offer unique dialogue addressing the phenomena.

When Does Green Rain Happen in Stardew Valley

Green Rain will occur once a year on a random day during the Summer season. All changes that happen on this day revert the following day, except for any natural tree growth.

The Green Rain won’t happen during any other season.

How To Get Fiddlehead Ferns During Green Rain in Stardew Valley

Fiddlehead ferns will drop from large, green vines that protrude from the ground during Green Rain in Stardew Valley. Players can hit the growths with an axe to break them. It is important to note that these growths won’t be present after the rain, so hit as many as possible when out exploring to stockpile Fiddlehead Ferns for quests and cooking recipes.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

