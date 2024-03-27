Stardew Valley’s Mayor Lewis Has a Secret Naughty Room

While most of Stardew Valley is about living out the optimal homestead experience, the game is known for hidden easter eggs that range from silly to absurd – and 1.6 may have taken things to a new extreme with a hidden basement in Mayor Lewis’ bedroom.

The 1.6 Update for Stardew Valley has come with a wealth of interesting additions, from the new Mastery Cave end-game challenge to the green rain that calls into question the state of global warming. However, curious players wanting to learn a little too much about Mayor Lewis and his Lucky Purple Shorts can embark on a journey more terrifying and harrowing than any other. Here is how to find Mayor Lewis’ secret basement in Stardew Valley.

How To Find Mayor Lewis’ Secret Basement in Stardew Valley

Screenshot via Escapist

To begin the search for the basement, Stardew Valley players will need to craft a stone staircase and have enough friendship with Mayor Lewis to enter his bedroom. The Staircase costs 99 stone, and Lewis was at four hearts of friendship when this process was tested.

After making the staircase, go into town and enter Mayor Lewis’ home after the door unlocks. Head for his bedroom, and plop the staircase down on the floor. This will automatically take players beneath the home and into what looks like a hidden dungeon.

What is Inside Mayor Lewis’ Secret Basement in Stardew Valley?

Shockingly, a regenerating pair of Lucky Purple Shorts are hidden in Mayor Lewis’ secret basement. As players enter the basement, the shorts will be at the bottom right corner, blocked in by a maze of barrels and other strange items. To reach the shorts, follow the maze key below.

Screenshot via Escapist

Screenshot via Escapist

The key to reaching the Lucky Purple Shorts is to make it to the bottom-left side of the room. From here, players will need to go down to the very edge of the room’s wall, where a hidden gap will be located. Slide along this gap from the left to the right side of the room to reach the shorts.

What Happens When You Take The Shorts in The Secret Basement?

While these may look like regular Lucky Purple Shorts, evidently years of sticking them in the Luau Soup, displaying them during the Harvest Festival produce contest, and flaunting them about town has given them a cryptid-like life of their own. As soon as players scoop the shorts up, a pair of phantom shorts will descend from the gloom and begin attacking the player. They can’t be hit with any weapon up to the Galaxy Sword, so the only option is to run back through the maze and to safety.

Once retrieved, players can return to the basement, where yet another pair of Lucky Purple Shorts will have materialized, despite the player holding a pair in their inventory. This provides a limitless supply of icky shorts to torment the Mayor with. Though how Mayor Lewis figured out how to synthesize Lucky Purple Shorts in the gloom of a hidden basement is a question that will likely die in the barrels under his house.

Once the shorts are retrieved, they function as a regular pair of Lucky Purple Shorts. They can be used for nefarious purposes, or handed to the Mayor or Marnie for unique dialogue. Stradew Valley players can also choose to fill chests with retrieved shorts if they want, as all they need to do to get new pairs is bring plenty of stairs to Lewis’ home.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

