How To Get The Dehydrator in Stardew Valley

There are new ways to produce Artisan goods in Stardew Valley, turning farm-fresh ingredients into delicious, processed items. Using the Dehydrator, players can finally get the dried mushrooms they have always wanted.

Processing food items is an important part of making a profit in Stardew Valley. Combining rare crops with high-quality production, players can create iridium star Artisan goods that fetch a tidy penny when sold in the Shipping Bin or at shops around town. The new Dehydrator lets players dry fruit and mushrooms, as well as create a snack preferred by Junimos.

How to Find The Dehydrator Recipe in Stardew Valley

To get the Dehydrator recipe in Stardew Valley, players will need to visit Pierre’s shop, where it will be on sale for 10,000 Gold. While there isn’t a level lock for this recipe, the price tag might make it a bit difficult to obtain in the first two seasons of the game. However, once purchased, it will be a great way to grind early-game profits.

How to Craft The Dehydrator in Stardew Valley

The recipe for the Dehydrator isn’t terrible to fill. To build a Dehydrator in Stardew Valley players will need the following materials:

30 Wood

2 Clay

1 Fire Quartz

All Dehydrator Recipes in Stardew Valley

The Dehydrator only has three recipes players can make, but depending on the ingredients, these simple bags of dried goods are worth the time. Below are all the recipes to be made:

Dried Mushrooms – x5 non-toxic mushrooms – 7.5x the Mushroom value plus 25

– x5 non-toxic mushrooms – 7.5x the Mushroom value plus 25 Dried Fruit – x5 Fruit of any type – 7.5x the base value of the plus 25

– x5 Fruit of any type – 7.5x the base value of the plus 25 Raisins – x5 Grapes – 600 Gold

When raisins are left in the Junimo Hut on a player’s farm, there is a chance to double the harvest done by Junimos caring for crops. It is the perfect treat to leave the helpful critters caring for nature in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.