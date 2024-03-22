Category:
Guides
Video Games

Where to Catch the Goby in Stardew Valley

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 06:10 pm
Goby Fish Catch Stardew Valley
Screenshot via Escapist

To go with the new Sonar Bobber in Stardew Valley, there is a new fish to catch in the forest waterways. However, the Goby’s location is surprisingly tricky and may leave fishers frustrated.

The Goby is one of several new creatures lurking in the waters of Stardew Valley, but unlike the three new Jellies, this little fish has a love of waterfalls. To catch one, players are going to need a good fishing rod, some bait, and just a bit of patience. Here is everything to know about catching a Goby in Stardew Valley.



How To Find A Goby in Stardew Valley

Goby Location Stardew Valley
Screenshot via Escapist

To find the Goby in Stardew Valley, head to the bottom-left portion of the Cindersap Forest, where the river turns into waterfalls headed into the ocean. The exact location is indicated on the map above.

Players can catch Goby here in any season, but they must be fishing in the afternoon if they want to get a bite from the right fish. We were able to catch them starting after 12 PM in the game.

How to Catch A Goby in Stardew Valley

How To Fish Goby Stardew Valley
Screenshot via Escapist

To catch a Goby in Stardew Valley, players are going to need to toss their fishing line off the edge of the waterfall and into the mist below. As illustrated in the above image, the goal is to get the bobber as close to the line of the waterfall as possible. The Goby will not bite if thrown into the lake water above, or out into the water beyond the fall line.

It is also recommended to use the Sonar Bobber or Curiosity Lure with Goby Bait, as the Goby has a fairly low catch rate: 15% without any tackle, 30% using the Curiosity Lure, and 35% using Goby Bait. When the Curiosity Lure and Goby Bait are stacked together, the odds improve to 55%.

How Much Is The Goby Worth in Stardew Valley

While the Goby is no good to eat, causing anywhere between 56 and 162 poison damage, it is a lucrative option for earning money. Goby will go for 150-300 depending on quality, with additional jumps for the Fisher and Angler boosts from the Fishing Skill.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

Stardew Valley
