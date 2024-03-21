How To Get the Sonar Bobber in Stardew Valley

The newest update for Stardew Valley has added quality-of-life items that improve daily tasks. One of these items is the Sonar Bobber, a piece of fishing tackle that is a game-changer for finishing the Community Center.
Fishing is a way to earn quick money, as well as keep energy up in Stardew Valley. However, the many different species of fish don’t make it easy to focus on landing the right one when trying to wrap a Fishing bundle or finish a quest. Thankfully, that is all going to change with the Sonar Bobber, which gives players a peek at what is on their hook.
What Does The Sonar Bobber Do in Stardew Valley?
The Sonar Bobber tells the player what fish is on their line, allowing them to ditch the catch or focus on the mini-game depending on what they have hooked. Before the release of this bobber, players had to guess what they were reeling in by how difficult the minigame became. Rare fish tend to be much harder to catch. Now, players can attach this bobber in search of a specific species of fish.
How To Unlock The Sonar Bobber Recipe in Stardew Valley
Players unlock the Sonar Bobber recipe at Level 6 of the Fishing Skill in Stardew Valley. At this time, the bobber also becomes -available to purchase at Willy’s shop for 500 Gold, appears in Treasure Chests or as an item for purchase in the Traveling card for 750-1,250 Gold.
How to Craft The Sonar Bobber in Stardew Valley
The Sonar Bobber is surprisingly cheap to craft, especially for players who have made use of the recycler to build up Refined Quartz. Below are the required materials for one Sonar Bobber:
- x1 Iron Bar
- x2 Refined Quartz
All Lures and Fishing Tackle in Stardew Valley
With the addition of the Sonar Bobber, there are now 10 total lures and bobbers for fishing in Stardew Valley. They include:
- The Spinner
- The Dressed Spinner
- The Trap Bobber
- The Cork Bobber
- The lead Bobber
- The Treasure Hunter
- The Barbed Hook
- The Curiosity Lure
- The Quality Bobber
- The Sonar Bobber
Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.