The Heavy class is in a league all its own in The Finals. It’s the beefiest class, and it’s never a bad idea to have at least one per team. In this guide, we’ll be going over the best Heavy class build The Finals.

Best Heavy Class Build in The Finals

The Heavy class is the toughest class there is in The Finals. It can be extremely tough to drop down and can access gadgets that further bolster its defenses. Its damage is no joke, either, with LMGs and Rocket Launchers part of their kits. You really can’t go wrong playing this class, especially when you’ve got a good build to use with it!

Best Weapon for the Heavy Class in The Finals

The best weapon for the Heavy class right now in The Finals is the Lewis Gun LMG. This heavy weapon has high headshot and body damage. It’s got one of the largest magazines of any gun in The Finals, with enough ammo to take down a whole squad in one mag if you land some headshots. The Shotgun used to be better, but its range was recently nerfed, making it harder to recommend as the best weapon.

Best Specialization for the Heavy Class in The Finals

The best Specialization right now is, without a doubt, the Mesh Shield for the Heavy class. One of the Heavy class’ biggest issues is that it has one of the largest hitboxes in the game. Its whole body is larger, and the head is larger, which makes it a much easier target to hit. So, while you have the most damage, if people are shooting your big head all the time, that extra HP won’t count for much.

Running the Mesh Shield really helps you counter that and throw off other players. It makes you really hard to target because you can block so much damage with it. You can use it as a moving cover to help make up for the fact that you’re slow as well, which is amazing. It’s also really good for trading in a gunfight. Fire off some shots, then swap to your shield to block some, and then go back to firing. Chances are they’ll run out of ammo pretty fast, and you’ll be able to win that fight easily.

Best Gadgets for the Heavy Class in The Finals

The C4 is one of my absolute favorite gadgets to run with the Heavy class in The Finals. It has a trap-based playstyle to it that works really well. If you take out one enemy squad member and then back off as another chases you, you’ll be able to place a C4 quite stealthily in their path for an easy second kill. It’s also an excellent tool to use to help you blow up the floor or roof of a room to reposition a Vault. You can also use it to clear a room from above where someone may be camping waiting for you to drop down.

Attaching it to a gas canister and then yeeting that toward some enemies and detonating it with your C4 causes a huge explosion and can get you some sweet surprise kills if you nail the timing.

The next best gadget to use is probably not much of a surprise. The RPG-7 is undeniably amazing for its huge burst damage. You can one-shot Light class players with it pretty easily, which is so useful. It’ll also deal big damage to Medium and Heavy class players, making it a top-tier combat initiator. If you come across a squad, fire your RPG to heavily damage or even kill some of the squad. You’ll then automatically swap to your main gun once it’s fired, which makes it easy to finish off enemies!

The Dome Shield is the other best gadget to run with the Heavy class. If your Mesh Shield is recharging or you just need to provide some quick extra cover for your team, this gadget is awesome for that. It’ll absorb around 300 damage, which is nothing to sneeze at. It’ll block incoming enemy fire, but you and your squad will be able to still shoot them from inside of it. It’s also throwable, so you’re able to throw it over to your teammates to save them if they’re being shot at.

That’s the best build for the Heavy class in The Finals. If you run this setup, you’ll be an absolute menace during matches. And make sure you stick with your team when possible so that you can help them win gunfights with your awesome shielding capabilities!