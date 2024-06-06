Kastov 762 Loadout in Warzone
Best Kastov 762 Loadout in Warzone Season 4

A shiny new loadout for the MW2 rifle
Published: Jun 6, 2024 05:31 am

The Kastov 762 has seen a massive uptick in usage throughout the course of Season 4 in Call of Duty: Warzone. The primary reason for that is a new Aftermarket Part, called the JAK Requiem, was introduced for the Kastov 762. This has completely altered the loadout for the assault rifle, which you can see in its entirety below.

Best Kastov 762 Loadout in Warzone

The JAK Requiem Aftermarket Part eliminates all vertical recoil from the Kastov 762 when equipped. This means your gun will no longer kick up when you shoot for prolonged periods. In fact, the JAK Requiem actually gives you negative vertical recoil, meaning the gun starts to shoot downward when firing. This isn’t too ideal, so my loadout for the Kastov 762 ensures you as straight of a shot as possible.

  • Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Requiem
The Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone.

As expected, the loadout is centered around the JAK Requiem. I have paired the Conversion Kit with the Sonic Suppressor L muzzle, which silences your weapon and adds bullet velocity and damage range. Next, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip reduces any extraneous gun kick, giving you a perfectly straight shot with the Kastov 762.

Wrapping up the loadout is the 40 Round Mag for maximum bullets and the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic. You can swap out the optic for the JAK Glassless or anything else you prefer, though.

Best Class For the Kastov 762 in Warzone

After you’re done equipping all the attachments on the loadout, you can move on to selecting all the necessary class items for the Kastov 762.

Primary Weapon

  • Superi 46 or another meta close-range weapon

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Once everything has been equipped, your Kastov 762 is ready to start shooting lasers at enemies in Warzone.

Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.