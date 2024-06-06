Best Kastov 762 Loadout in Warzone Season 4

The Kastov 762 has seen a massive uptick in usage throughout the course of Season 4 in Call of Duty: Warzone. The primary reason for that is a new Aftermarket Part, called the JAK Requiem, was introduced for the Kastov 762. This has completely altered the loadout for the assault rifle, which you can see in its entirety below.

Recommended Videos

Best Kastov 762 Loadout in Warzone

The JAK Requiem Aftermarket Part eliminates all vertical recoil from the Kastov 762 when equipped. This means your gun will no longer kick up when you shoot for prolonged periods. In fact, the JAK Requiem actually gives you negative vertical recoil, meaning the gun starts to shoot downward when firing. This isn’t too ideal, so my loadout for the Kastov 762 ensures you as straight of a shot as possible.

Muzzle : Sonic Suppressor L

: Sonic Suppressor L Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine : 40 Round Mag

: 40 Round Mag Conversion Kit: JAK Requiem

The Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

As expected, the loadout is centered around the JAK Requiem. I have paired the Conversion Kit with the Sonic Suppressor L muzzle, which silences your weapon and adds bullet velocity and damage range. Next, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip reduces any extraneous gun kick, giving you a perfectly straight shot with the Kastov 762.

Wrapping up the loadout is the 40 Round Mag for maximum bullets and the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic. You can swap out the optic for the JAK Glassless or anything else you prefer, though.

Best Class For the Kastov 762 in Warzone

After you’re done equipping all the attachments on the loadout, you can move on to selecting all the necessary class items for the Kastov 762.

Primary Weapon

Superi 46 or another meta close-range weapon

Perks

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Once everything has been equipped, your Kastov 762 is ready to start shooting lasers at enemies in Warzone.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy