Best Kastov 762 Loadout in Warzone Season 4

The Kastov 762 has seen a massive uptick in usage throughout the course of Season 4 in Call of Duty: Warzone. The primary reason for that is a new Aftermarket Part, called the JAK Requiem, was introduced for the Kastov 762. This has completely altered the loadout for the assault rifle, which you can see in its entirety below.
Best Kastov 762 Loadout in Warzone
The JAK Requiem Aftermarket Part eliminates all vertical recoil from the Kastov 762 when equipped. This means your gun will no longer kick up when you shoot for prolonged periods. In fact, the JAK Requiem actually gives you negative vertical recoil, meaning the gun starts to shoot downward when firing. This isn’t too ideal, so my loadout for the Kastov 762 ensures you as straight of a shot as possible.
- Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Conversion Kit: JAK Requiem
As expected, the loadout is centered around the JAK Requiem. I have paired the Conversion Kit with the Sonic Suppressor L muzzle, which silences your weapon and adds bullet velocity and damage range. Next, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip reduces any extraneous gun kick, giving you a perfectly straight shot with the Kastov 762.
Wrapping up the loadout is the 40 Round Mag for maximum bullets and the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic. You can swap out the optic for the JAK Glassless or anything else you prefer, though.
Best Class For the Kastov 762 in Warzone
After you’re done equipping all the attachments on the loadout, you can move on to selecting all the necessary class items for the Kastov 762.
Primary Weapon
- Superi 46 or another meta close-range weapon
Perks
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 3: Tempered
- Perk 4: Resolute
Equipment
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
Once everything has been equipped, your Kastov 762 is ready to start shooting lasers at enemies in Warzone.