How to Unlock the JAK Requiem in MW3 and Warzone

One of the most anticipated Aftermarket Parts has arrived in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in the form of the JAK Requiem. This conversion makes the Kastov 762 a monster with no recoil, and I can help you unlock it.

MW3 and Warzone: How to Get the JAK Requiem

Complete at least five of the Weekly Challenges in Week 2 of Season 4 to unlock the JAK Requiem. Nearly all of the Aftermarket Parts are added to the game as Weekly rewards, which keeps players coming back. There are always 21 challenges added to the weekly list, and this time is no different. Seven of those challenges are designated for one of the three major game modes, which are Zombies, Multiplayer, and Warzone.

You can choose to focus on the challenges in just one mode or split them between all three. It’s entirely viable to do four tasks in Multiplayer and then swap to Zombies for the last one. I personally like to get all my challenges done in Multiplayer. Earning the JAK Requiem will be much faster when I have tons of players spawning around me on small maps. This week’s challenges are also fairly easy aside from earning Longshot Kills.

After Season 4 ends, the Requiem will be added to the Armory Unlocks section of the game. In that case, you need to complete daily missions or get wins to get the Conversion Kit.

How to Use the JAK Requiem in MW3 and Warzone

Select the Kastov 762 in a loadout and open up the Conversion Kit tab to equip the JAK Requiem as an attachment. Of course, you need both the weapon and the kit unlocked. So, if you haven’t gone back to earn the MW2 weapons, now is the time.

What makes the Requiem enticing is the elimination of all vertical recoil for the Kastov. The weapon is already a monster but always had some rough handling. Now it has a chance to shine in Multiplayer or Battle Royale.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

