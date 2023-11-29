Crowd Diver is a powerful and underrated trait in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 10. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to build around this trait in TFT using a Headliner like Katarina.

Best Katarina Crowd Diver Team in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 10

The Crowd Diver trait can be a little confusing, so let’s break it down. When you have the Crowd Diver trait active, you gain passive bonus damage for your units – from 5% bonus damage at 2 Crowd Diver all the way up to 40% bonus damage at 6 Crowd Diver. This bonus damage stacks on top of the already high damage that Crowd Diver units, and because of how much the trait scales, you ideally want to max the it out at that 40%.

That’s not all, though – this trait also causes Crowd Divers who get eliminated during combat to go out with one last hurrah. They’ll dive bomb the enemy the farthest away, dealing a ton of magic damage and stunning units in an area around their target. I can’t understate just how impactful this part of the trait actually is. It can disable and even completely nuke other players’ backlines, which are often their most important units.

Best Katarina Crowd Diver Early Game Team in TFT

In the early game, the easiest way to start this team comp is by focusing on the Country trait. It’s the other trait that features on Katarina, and it just happens to be a very strong early in the game. You’ll want to aim for the following team early on:

Pick up an Evelynn and add her to your front row. She’s a good frontliner early on with the Crowd Diver trait.

Next to Evelynn, pick up and place an Olaf. He’ll just be a cheap temporary tank unit, and we mainly want him for his Bruiser trait, which will add tankiness to the team.

Next to Olaf, you’ll want to get Tahm Kench. Ideally, you’ll be able to find his Headliner version here to get the extra Country trait point so that you can start summoning the Headless Horseman right away. He’s also got the Bruiser trait to sync up with Olaf.

On the second row, just behind Tahm Kench, you want to place a Katarina and ideally build any damage items you can on her.

This early game board gives you 3 Country, 2 Crowd Diver, and 2 Bruiser, which is a rock solid early game board that will have trouble not winning most rounds.

Best Katarina Crowd Diver Mid Game Team in TFT

You move into the mid game when you can level up to 6, ideally around stage 3-2. At level 6, you can start slow rolling for Katarina. If you have a spare Tahm Kench, you can sell your Headliner Tahm and roll for Headliner Katarina, who will be best here. We’ll then look to make the following changes to the board:

The front row remains intact for now. The main differences are that we now have a regular Tahm Kench, plus we want to add a Yone on to the front row now as well. He’s usually easy to find and has the Crowd Diver trait.

In the second row, we want to find and place an Urgot next to Katarina. This will keep us at 3 Country to retain the Headless Horseman for that nice extra unit.

With this board, we’ll now have 4 Crowd Diver for a 20% bonus damage, which is already starting to ramp up. We’ve got a handful of Crow Diver units now that will be dive-bombing enemies when they go down and really start to cause some havoc.

Best Katarina Crowd Diver Late Game Team in TFT

Moving into the late game is where you can really craft a beautifully dominant team. When you hit level 8 or ideally 9, you can really start finding some powerful Champions to round out the board and level up to 2 stars or better. You’ll want to focus on loading up Katarina with items like Jeweled Gauntlet and Hand of Justice. The other main item holder will now be Zed, who you’ll want to build a Bloodthirster, Titan’s Resolve, and Edge of Night on. We should change up the board bit to the following:

On the front row, we want to find and add in Qiyana. She’s very strong and bumps up our Crowd Diver trait to another level.

Next to Qiyana, we’ll still have Evelynn.

Olaf will now be swapped out in favor of obtaining the Superfan Trait, which will give Katarina a fully completed optimal item while the trait is active. To get this going, we’ll be using Kennen, Lillia, and Neeko in the front row.

We’ll still have Yone in the front row. Alongside him, though, we’ll be getting rid of Urgot and getting in Zed. Zed will be the second key character in the late game. Make sure to 2-star him as quickly as you can and build items on him.

With this board, you’ll have a fully stacked front row with plenty of tanks and damage dealers. In the middle of the second row, just behind them, we have our star Katarina, who will be putting out some huge damage. You’ll want to work to getting 3-star Katarina and Zed and 2-star for all your other units. Once you’ve achieved that, you can work on building out one of your tanks, like Neeko, to 3 stars and obtaining some tank items for her, assuming your Katarina and Zed are already fully built. With that in place, you’ll likely be in the top three, fighting for the win.

That’s how you can build out the best Crowd Diver team comp in TFT using Katarina as your star Headliner. It’s a really, really good team comp, and you’ll be hard-pressed not to find yourself placing in the top three in games you can get this going, if not clutching out that win!