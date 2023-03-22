It’s time once again for a new Fortnite season with Chapter 4 Season 2. As per usual there is a revamped map to drop in to with plenty of new locations and loot setups. We’ll be looking at the best possible landing spot for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 to get you set up with awesome loot and the best chance at succeeding each time to jump out of the Battle Bus!

Best Landing Spot for a Strong Start in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Finding a good starting point to land consistently is one of the absolute best ways to set yourself up for a high chance at a win in Fortnite. If you’re trying random spots and not lasting long in matches, it’s likely because you’re not finding great loot and are getting easily outgunned by people with a loot advantage.

The best spot I’ve found in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 to land at for consistently good loot that’s led to victory royales or near-victories is a little island at the back of Steamy Springs, located right here:

This little island has everything you need to get an excellent quick start. As you land, you’ll find weapons on the dock to pick up right away to help if anyone’s nearby. Often one of the new Kinetic Blade katanas will also be one of the weapons that spawns right there as well, which gives you a way to quickly traverse the map with your right-click.

Straight ahead you’ll have 2-4 chests that will spawn right next to each other, which when you do get four spawned is pretty crazy. After looting the chests, right next to you will be an NPC named Thunder, whom you can trade gold with for whichever items they have (usually Shield Potions), and if you have enough gold you can upgrade your weapons with them too.

After looting and upgrading you’ll already be ahead of most players in your match. What you’ll want to do now is make your way across the island towards the main Steamy Springs town area. On the way, if your shield still isn’t full, you’ll find fishing rods and plenty of fishing spots or chests along the river bank that you can loot to find top-ups for your shield. If you didn’t get a Kinetic Blade katana spawn by the landing spot, another one usually spawns somewhere on the left side of the river bank as you make your way towards the town.

Once you reach the center of Steamy Springs by moving up riverside, you’ll reach a bridge, and underneath a rare chest often spawns, giving you an excellent shot at a high-rarity weapon. Now that you’re loaded up, you should be ready to fight anyone in Steamy Springs and take control of the capture point there to highlight all remaining chests in the area to loot. After that, simply make your way to wherever will position you best inside the circle, and by that point you’ll likely already be down to 40 players left and have enough loot and weapons to easily make your way to contest other locations in the circle for more loot.

That’s the best spot to land in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. I use it every time and have had a lot of success with it so far, so let me know in the comments if you try it and how it went!