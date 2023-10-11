Best Looking AK-47 Skins in CS2, Ranked

When it comes to Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), one of the things people flock to when playing is the skins. There are a ton of skins for all the weapons that you can get from opening the cases that drop from completing the weekly loot requirements. The best place to get them however is directly from the Steam Marketplace rather than trying to gamble for them. There are some awesome look skins you get at a range of different prices there. From cheap to high end, rarity plays quite a big role. This means that there are some really nice cheap skins around too which is great for players not wanting to spend a fortune. In this article we’ll be going over some of the best looking skins you can pick up for the T side’s favorite weapon, the AK-47, in CS2.

Top 5 Best Looking AK-47 Skins to Buy in CS2

With the upgrade to the Source 2 engine as CS2 took over from CS:GO, the updated textures and massively improved lighting means skins look better than ever. There are so many great skins for the AK that look awesome in CS2 now so it was hard to narrow things down. I’ve picked five of my favorites but that doesn’t mean your favorite isn’t great too if it’s not on this list. I’ve tried to keep the list down to more affordable skins in general as well.

5 – AK-47 Vulkan

The Vulcan skin is an absolute classic for the AK-47 in the Counter-Strike scene. It’s been a popular and well loved skin for many years. It has a clean and iconic design that looks even better in-game now in CS2. It has a crisp white and black mix with light blue accents that really pop. It’s a timeless design that now commands quite the price. Be prepared to pay around $620 for one of these in minimal wear condition though these days. I’d only recommend buying one if you have a lot of nostalgia for this skin.

4 – AK-47 Legion of Anubis

The ancient Egypt-inspired design of the Legion of Anubis skin for the AK-47 in CS2 looks awesome when the in-game lighting hits the gold and red parts of the skins. It also features hieroglyphics on the grip, Anubis on the main body and a cool mummy with a glowing red eye on the stock. It’s a really nicely designed skin with a lot of detail to admire. With a price of around $18 for Minimal Wear, it’s an awesome cheaper option for this list of the best looking AK-47 skins in CS2.

Related: How to Play Workshop Maps in CS2

3 – AK-47 Nightwish

The Nightwish skin for the AK-47 in CS2 has some really wild colors and patterns that absolutely pop, making it easily one of the best looking in the game. In certain lighting, it almost looks like the gun has a glow to it just because of how vibrant the colors are. The design of the snarling beast on the body looks super cool when you’re inspecting it in game. A Minimal Wear copy of this skin will set you back around $46. If you love the design, it’s well worth the price tag.

2 – AK-47 The Empress

The Empress features just that, a shining golden empress detailed on the body of the skin. It has a beautiful mix of reds and blues and really make the gold detailing across the gun stand out and look amazing. When the lighting catches the gold you’ll notice just how nice of a shine this skin has as well. For Minimal Wear you’ll be looking at around $44 to pick up one of these which is quite reasonable for how good it looks.

1 – AK-47 Bloodsport

The Bloodsport skin for the AK-47 is my overall favorite AK skin in CS2. The gun is wrapped in an orange carbon fiber that has a radiant shine to it in game when it catches the light. Throw in some gold accents and the black and white detailing with logos and designs and you what looks like they took a wrapped supercar and turned it into a gun skin. It’s an epic skin and it has a price tag to match how in demand it is. In a Minimal Wear condition, the Bloodsport will cost you around $130. Still, if you play CS2 a lot and love the design of this AK-47 skin, it’s well worth picking up, as it’s easily the best looking!

Those are my top five AK-47 skins that you should consider picking up if you’re looking for a nice AK skin to buy in CS2. You honestly can’t go wrong with any of these options, although the Bloodsport is by far my favorite.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our guide to the best graphical settings for CS2.