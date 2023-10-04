Video Games

Does Your CSGO Rank and MMR Carry Over to CS2?

The slate has been wiped clean in the transition over from CSGO to CS2, so you'll have to put in the work for that rank and MMR.

With Counter-Strike 2 completely taking over from CSGO, many players expressed concerns about what this means for their hard earned ranks from playing the competitive mode. In CS2, the competitive system got a big rework and even introduced an entirely new Premier competitive mode. Let’s go over what these changes mean, and whether your CSGO rank and MMR carry over to CS2.

In CS2, your hidden match making rating (MMR) gets a full reset from CSGO. Everyone starts from scratch, and will have a new MMR determined by playing 10 placement matches. In the standard competitive mode, this will now be done per map. This means you’ll have to play 10 matches on each map before the game determines your MMR and assigns you a rank based on your performance. So no matter what your rank was back on CSGO, you’ll want to do well in these placement matches to get your rank back or perhaps an even higher rank. This gives everyone a fresh start on the new game, and a chance to cement yourself in a higher rank bracket.

Then there’s the Premier mode. This new competitive mode will also have players starting from scratch. As with the standard competitive mode, you’ll have to do your 10 placement matches to get your MMR rating. This time around though, you get a much clearer visual indication of your MMR. Rather than a rank like Silver or Gold, you’ll be seeing a number between 0 and 15,000+ which will be your actual MMR. This number will increase for wins and decrease for losses after each match.

While you’ll have to start over from CSGO to establish a new MMR and rank in CS2, it’s not really a bad thing. At the end of the day, the competitive mode has been changed and the Premier modes have been introduced, so it makes sense to start everyone on a level playing field. It does mean your matches may be pretty turbulent as you get paired with players of all skill levels during your placement games, though.

For more on Counter-Strike 2, check out our guides for the best graphics settings for FPS, as well as how to play workshop maps.

