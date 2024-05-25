M249 Loadout in XDefiant
Best M249 Loadout in XDefiant

The default LMG in XDefiant.
Joey Carr
Published: May 25, 2024

When you first load up XDefiant, you’ll have one light machine gun unlocked by default: the M249. While nothing special, the M249 is a solid weapon that can excel at both close and long range. To make your life with the LMG easier, you can see its best loadout in XDefiant below.

Best M249 Loadout in XDefiant

Compared to the two other LMGs in XDefiant, the M249 doesn’t feature as much firepower or accuracy. However, it’s no slouch in any stat, making it quite well-rounded overall. But to get the most out of it, you need to use a couple of key attachments.

My recommended loadout for the M249 is viewable below:

  • Barrel: Chrome Lined
  • Front Rail: Pistol
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Stock: Padded
XDefiant screenshot of an M249 loadout
The M249 in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

This loadout increases the bulk of the M249’s primary stats. The Chrome-Lined Barrel boosts your firepower by increasing close- and medium-range damage by 20%. This comes at the cost of mobility, but we can easily make that back by using the Pistol Front Rail, which improves sprint-to-fire time. The Pistol grip also boosts your min and max spread accuracy by 20% each while losing a little recoil control.

Fortunately, that recoil control loss is recovered by using the Padded stock, giving you better recoil recovery, stability, and flinch control. Finishing the loadout, we have the Quick Mag for extra reload speed, but you will have 40 fewer bullets in each clip. Then, the classic Reflex sight is my optic of choice, but you can swap it out with another sight if you prefer.

The M249 isn’t winning any “best gun” awards in XDefiant, but it’s a solid weapon when equipped with this loadout that might surprise both you and your enemies.

XDefiant is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

XDefiant
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.